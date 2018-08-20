I had the chance to catch up with J'Coryan Anderson, the inside linebacker out of Fulton in Tennessee. Anderson is wanting to take the process slowly and make sure that he is making the best decision for himself and his future. He is rated as a 5.4 2 star prospect by Rivals, and with a solid senior season, he could surely see his rating rise, as he is a very intriguing prospect with a lot of upside. J'Coryan measures in at 6'3" and weighs in around 200 pounds, so he will obviously need to put on some weight before he gets to college, but he definitely has the frame to do so.