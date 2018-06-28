I had the chance to catch up with Oscar Cardenas, the tight-end out of Brandeis in San Antonio. Cardenas told me that his recruiting process has been "awesome" and that he is in the process of scheduling visits. Oscar informed me the last time we spoke that his top 3, in order, are UTSA, SMU and Texas State. This is still the case and he hasn't been offered and isn't hearing from any new schools as of right now.