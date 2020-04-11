News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-11 17:23:20 -0500') }} football Edit

New UTSA Offer: Nahamani Harris

Brandon Holland
Recruiting Contributor

UTSA continues it's evaluation of it's own back yard and extended an offer to a top area defensive back in 6-foot-2 inch 175 pound Nahamani “Mani” Harris of Cornerstone HighSchool in San Antonio, Texas.

Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Contact Us | Refer-a-friend Promo

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}