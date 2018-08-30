We bring you the keys to the game getting you ready for this weekends week one game versus Arizona State. As always the Keys to the Game are brought to you all season long by Jackson Financial .

Prevent the big play(s)

Should be a key to any game, right? This week though this needs to be emphasized even more with the talent Arizona State has out wide.

UTSA is about to face a future NFL 1st round pick in wide receiver N’Keal Harry. If you remember correctly Harry made a crazy diving grab in the Alamodome last time these teams faced off. The UTSA defense needs to keep him in front of them even if this means letting someone else beat you. You will see a rotation of defensive backs on Harry trying to give him different looks, trying to make his life as hard as possible. Jason Rollins will likely move a safety over to his side in an attempt to prevent the dreaded big play. Arizona State will move Harry around wanting to create favorable matchups.

Find the running game

What seemed like a question mark in the off-season now appears to be a strength for Frank Wilson. Jalen Rhodes is back and most importantly he is healthy. If he able to stay healthy for the longevity of the season the UTSA rushing attack will definitely see a boost from last year. What sets this year’s stable of running backs apart from last year is the incredible talent behind Rhodes. Guys like B.J. Daniels and Deven Boston are big physical backs the like UTSA has never seen before. Throw in dynamic true freshman Brenden Brady and it looks like UTSA has some depth.

This new found depth and talent will hopefully allow UTSA to establish the running game taking the pressure off Cordale Grundy. If they can get somewhere close to 250 rushing yards they might have a chance at winning this game.

Manage the game

This one is all about the quarterback(s). Best case scenario the running game carries the load offensively this weekend and takes the pressure off Cordale Grundy who is making his first career start at the FBS level. The likelihood of that happening is minimal so Grundy will probably be asked to make some risky throws in order to move UTSA down the field.

For Grundy staying turnover free will be vital in order to pull this one off. If he can take what the defensive gives him and take calculated risks the Roadrunner offense should be able to put some points on the board.