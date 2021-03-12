BirdsUp - FBU San Antonio - Camp Stars

This past weekend I was able to attend the FBU Camp at San Antonio Christians Schools in San Antonio Texas. I was able to get a look at many 210 area kids of the current day and the future of high school football in the city, You're definitely going to want to keep an eye on some of these young athletes for years to come. There were a few kids who stood out and they go as follows.

Sylas Gomez - Showed and proved why he is getting D1 looks in this camp setting. Smooth delivery and great ball placements while working with new receivers. He ran a 4.68 40 yard time. Shined in new segment of micro chipped ball throwing data event, that showed rotations and speed ,distance, trajectory. He became the guy receivers lined up with to get a good ball on their reps and was the top QB of the day at the camp.

FBU Camp San Antonio Tx (Brandon Holland)

Ryland Walker - Polished '24 QB from Smithson Valley High School. Was very impressive for a freshman. Showed very good poise around proven varsity competition. Has good size and has zip on his passes. Took direction from coaches very well. Looking forward to his continued growth, he’s one to keep an eye on in the San Antonio area. He did very well in this setting.

J.C Evans - While physically standing out at 6ft 4inches , the Brandeis ’24 Quarter backs arm strength and fluidity seems to have improved since first seeing him last year. The ease of the distance on throws shows he will have to work on reeling it in a little bit. Better to have to work with a strong arm than a weak one. I’d say he was the gate keeper today to the top performers. You can see him putting it all together and once his mind and coordination and timing all line up he will make huge noise in the texas high school football scene.

Desmonde "Dez" Thomas II Vista Ridge HS '22 QB (Brandon Holland)

Dez Thomas II - Zip , Confidence and Dimes. Those were the 3 things I saw on most passes from “22 Vista Ridge High School quarterback.He throws a great football and showed solid mechanics the entire day. Austin Novosad - I was Pointed in this young mans direction by Quartback Coach Yale Vannoy and I had to do a double take. Thankfully I was able to watch the young ’23 QB make tight spot throws and place passes only where his man can catch it in 1 on 1’s. Dripping springs has got a great player I will keep my eye on the next few years.

Harlan HS ,Tx "23 WR Miky Duesing (Brandon Holland)

Miky Duesing -This is a prospect who is raw and moldable.The long striding 6ft 2 inch class of '23 receiver is my diamond in the rough for the FBU Camp. He did not play football this past season. His routes and high point timing need some work but the ability is all there for the Harlan Hawk. With some consistency in training at the position he can be an incredible weapon. Showed great flashes athleticism and solid hands through out the day.

Converse Judson HS, WR '23 Jeremiah Dunn (Brandon Holland)

Jeremiah Dunn - A 6ft, 170 pound “23 WR from Converse Judson was one of the receivers who took eyes off other people during their reps with the catches he was making. Showed his hands on all types of catches contested or not. Showed competitiveness in 1 on 1s and route variances on his catches. Battled well with his hands and gaining separation off the line with most all those defending him. Really like his overall capabilities as a receiver.

Avron Carter '23 Brennan HS WR (Brandon Holland)

Avron Carter - 5ft, 7inch, 160 pound ’23 Brennan offensive weapon kept every defender on skates or hands on their hips after Carter made catches against them. It really got to a point when you just watched and said okay what route is he going to get this defender with. Carter showed incredible acceleration , seperation and top end speed as expected. He can stop on a dime and did whatever he wanted in 1 on 1s.

Ethan Jace Gonzales - The “22 Stevens Falcon Wideout Showed his elite pass catching ability in 1 on 1s and has better athleticism than meets the eye. Showed an innate ability in getting open for easy catches. Defenders tried multiple approaches to not much successful avail. He has enough of everything to keep the defense at bay. The young man can catch the football, End of story.

Del Rio HS, Tx '24 Tight End Mitchel Melton (Brandon Holland)

Mitchel Melton - 6ft 2 inch 200 pound ’24 TE from Del Rio High School impressed in route running and footwork for his size. Showed good ability to get in and out of routes and keep balance and speed while making solid catches. Was very smooth in routes. Has a solid frame and looks to still be growing and body can develop into something special . Showed good competitive drive and embraced older and physical defenders and showed route selling ability on Defenders who gave space.

Skylar Soward - Class of ’22 TE from Smithson Valley showed good body control and coordination on catches. Did well at high pointing the ball and showed good athleticism. Fought through defenders holding and hand fighting to make tough catches. Played well the entire camp day. Showed a little scoot ability getting upfield for YAC as well.

Caleb King - My favorite Defensive back of the camp. The “22 DB from San Antonio Vets Memorial Caleb King had where ever he was on lock. The 5ft 11 inch King played press just as well as off the receiver. He played through the receivers hands on passes they thought they had caught. Showed excellent blend of footwork and spacing and using physicality and forcing wideouts where he wanted them to go. Subsequently he won Defensive MVP of the camp. I love this camp setting because you come across players like King and it smacks you in the face that you don’t know all kids in your area all the time. He was an incredibly great surprise to watch in this setting.

Keelan Elder - The Lengthy 6ft 1inch 155 pound “23 defensive back used his length and quickness to frustrate recievers all day. He is stingy with the ground he allows the receiver to get into. He also has solid footwork and is able to blanket receivers and had many Pass break ups on the day. By the end of the day for his efforts he earned a national combine invite. Has a slight frame but extremely athletic and looks as he could put on some positive pounds.