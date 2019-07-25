As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the next few weeks getting you ready for the start of fall camp August 1st. Today we look at the tight ends.

Analysis: Saying that this group struggled last season is a big understatement. For as much as this offense wants to use tight ends UTSA has not done a good enough job getting the players needed to have this position group be an asset not a liability. Luckily for everyone it seems this group has players with the skill sets needed to execute more of what Frank Wilson and this offense want to run.

Carlos Strickland II - was a pleasant surprise when the spring roster was released. You know I would like to think I am plugged in when it comes to what players are on UTSA's radar, but man this one got me good. Regardless, there is a really good chance Strickland has a big impact on this offense. Showed flashes during spring, if he can build on that and get to fall camp with a better knowledge of the playbook he could be your starter week one. Strickland could be one of the more dynamic tight ends UTSA has ever had if things works out.

Leroy Watson - was one of the biggest recruiting wins last cycle in my opinion. Watson gives UTSA a blocking tight that UTSA has not had since David Morgan. If you want to see a fun tight end hudl click on his profile and watch it, it is worth your time. But he is just not a blocking tight end, Watson has the speed and pass catching ability to be the well rounded tight end this offense badly needs. If you had to pick the tight end on this team that does a little bit of everything well Watson is your man.

Gavin Sharp - has the potential to be a really solid tight end for this team. He was asked to do entirely way too much last season unfortunately. Sharp must now continue to improve on last season and with some actual depth in front of him he can now be put in the best situations to succeed instead of being thrusted into bad spots.

Oscar Cardenas - has a good chance of getting playing time this season. The true freshman out of Brandeis is listed at a massive 6'4", 265lbs. He might not be the most prolific pass catching tight end right now, but what he can be this season is tenacious blocker. If he has a solid fall camp you could see him in goal line packages and on special teams.

Prediction: There are high hopes for this unit this season. They seem to have a little bit of everything in terms of skill sets. I think if Frank Wilson were to release a depth chart right now you would see Watson as the starter. He just seems to be the most well rounded tight end on this team. A great blocker that could also be a weapon for the passing game. But do not sleep on Strickland. He could be the big surprise on offense this season.