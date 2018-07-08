I had the opportunity to get to know Dedrick Wilson, the talented wide-receiver out of Kenedy. Wilson tells me that his recruitment has been going great so far and that he currently hears the most from schools like UTSA, Davidson, Georgia Southern, Houston and Tulane. He is currently committed to Army as their future quarterback, but his recruitment is still open and is open to listening and visiting other schools. UTSA is still very much in the mix with Dedrick.