A look at the 210: Class of 2023

With the 2020 season over, a new set of upperclassmen are ready to take the next step in being leaders and faces of their respective high school programs. I will be taking a look and giving names to be on the lookout for in the San Antonio area as the 2021 season gets underway!

Johnny Bowens currently holds 5 D1 offers (UTSA, Texas, Baylor, TexasA&M and LaTech). Great first step, physical, strong and great athlete on the defensive line. Over the next few years this young man looks to dominate the city and state. He can possibly be in a national recruiting battle with his talent and measurables. It’s all up to him. He has an extremely high ceiling of natural capabilities.He looks to make a lot of noise for the Judson defense.

Evans currently holds 11 D1 offers (UTSA, TCU, Houston, Arkansas, Texas Tech etc.)and looks to have that number grow with the off-season work he’s put in. He’s ready to show his expanded route tree and running capabilities. With 4.4 speed the versatile ATH will be a threat for Judson not only on offense but on special teams as well. The Converse Judson speedster has a lot to prove and is motivated to showcase his speed and how dangerous a weapon he can be.

There may not be a player in the 2023 class with a bigger chip on their shoulders then Reagan High School's Carson Green. After back to back 1200+ yard rushing seasons and helping win a district title , the young rattler is gearing up to punish the opposition and looks to have his recruitment take off. He can definitely put on and have a special season for Reagan.

Haeven Watson looks to be the next lockdown DB from the SA Veterans program. He’s a solid combination speed and physicality. He’s a good open field tackler and brings his helmet on every tackle. Has a frame to add weight and maintain his speed. Should be tested or have many PBU/INT opportunities as he’s playing opposite an elite CB/S in teammate Caleb King.Expect him to take full advantage and heat up on the recruiting trail.

Flowers picked up an offer from UTSA after attending a camp in June. He is a unique blend of size, speed, soft hands, good route running and just as good on the defensive line. Playing both ways at Central Catholic he should be able to develop both set of skills. He is a definite talent with a great competitive streak and high football IQ.

Jaylen Gardner burst on the scene last season with a great showings against 2 state powers to begin the year. He holds an offer from UTSA he received in January. The two sport athlete (basketball) looks to be the figure head of the offense at TMI this season. He has an incredible skill set with leaping ability and excellent body control with his frame he gives his passer a large window of opportunity for completions.

You can definitely see why UTSA offered the speedy Cibolo Steele running back with a quick look at his hudl. He's got good 1 cut ability and boom acceleration to top speed just a few steps away. While Jaydon will be sharing the load of carries he is for sure a special moment player. If he gets by you he's gone. I look for him to be very effective runner for the Knights.

Turner currently holds 2 D1 Offers (UTSA,Baylor) and looks to take his game to another level this season. He plays well in space and has excellent hands. He covers space well and has good closing speed and takes proper angles for tackles. Oh yeah and he hits too! He will be one of the leaders on an area power elite defense.

The big Taft Raider running back picked up his first D1 offer in June from UTSA. Is a major piece in the Raiders offense.TJ uses his vision and feet well and runs between and outside the tackles with no problem, looks to get north south and eat yards. Had 14 touchdowns last year and looks to increase that total this season and help continue the resurgence of the program after helping lead them to the playoffs for the first time in 16 years.

The 6'3 200lb Receiver for Converse Judson may not be a big name at this time but he has shown the abilities to be a highly recruited prospect. Is a smooth runner with good speed, great hands, competes every snap and can elevate with a 36.5 inch vertical! Has developed greatly over this off season and has the coaching staffs full attention of the potential the young man possesses. Having a sure two headed monster of receivers is what Harris will prove the Rockets offense.

More class of 2023 prospects coming shortly......stay tuned!