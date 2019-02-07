Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Recruiting Accolades

Zbtvxn8m1kkqqlbh9ouw
Brought to you by:
BirdsUp.com
Staff

We are bringing back of one of our favorite recruiting pieces today giving out our 2019 recruiting accolades. Find out who we picked is our offensive/defensive MVP, who is most likely to contribute early, the recruit with the most upside, and more! A big thanks to Jared Kalmus of Alamodome Audible for his help.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}