What to Look For: Illinois

This weekend, the Roadrunners will travel up to Illinois for their first game and major test of this season. UTSA is bringing a high powered offense complimented by an impressive experienced defense. But it wont be a walk in the park, as the Fighting Illini will be ready to welcome them with a few weapons of their own that are cause for concern. This is what UTSA should be on the lookout for.

Click here to get your 30-day FREE trial

Momentum Illinois will be coming into this week’s game with something valuable that UTSA doesn’t. A win. An impressive win over Nebraska and ready to continue that this week. Something that should be worth mentioning is that Illinois win over Nebraska was trending this past weekend. However, the narrative was more so the collapses of Nebraska, and not so much a focus on the talent produced by the Fighting Illini. 30 points, 34:55 TOP, and an impressive forced fumble recovery returned for a massive touchdown. Sure, Nebraska made some tremendous mistakes. But they didn’t shoot themselves in their whole foot, just a toe. Their mistakes weren’t unfixable. Nebraska couldn’t come back because Illinois controlled the time they had with the ball, therefore controlling the game. If I was Illinois Bret Bielema, I’d be livid that major publications were crediting the win on the downfall of Nebraska and not the skill of Illinois. They will be welcoming UTSA with a chip on their shoulders, energy, and eagerness to get win number 2.