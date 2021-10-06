What To Look For: Western Kentucky
The undefeated (that feels good to type) Roadrunners will march into Kentucky to face a team whose record does not accurately reflect who they are.
They barely lost to Army and Indiana, and the lowest they have ever scored is 31 points. They could easily be an undefeated team as well, had it not been for a few plays gone wrong.
This will not be an easy W for UTSA, as they will have a few challenges to look out for.
Pass Heavy Offense
Western Kentucky optimizes a few different running backs in their offense but the bulk of their talent is on display through the air.
QB Bailey Zappe has almost 2000 yards throwing in 4 games. They have 5 players that have over 150+ yards in receiving.
The Defensives back will have their work cut out for them this week.
Determination
A lot of times when teams get a big lead or get off to a hot start (AKA, UTSA 5-0) history has shown that sometimes the winning side will let their foot off the gas and next thing they know, BOOM. A loss.
Western Kentucky is a team that is not what their record says and they are looking to get the season back on track. And what better way to do that than knocking off the top dogs in C-USA.
