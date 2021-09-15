What To Look For: Middle Tennessee

MTSU faced their biggest test of the season last week going against arguably their toughest opponent, #19 VA TECH and even though fell short, they proved to be a tough opponent for anyone they face. Coming off one of their hardest matchups, they will be coming to San Antonio with a bad taste in their mouths ready to avenge the loss. This is what to look for in MTSU.

They know how to rally MTSU (1-1) is a stellar team that failed in a few areas last week but giving up was not one of them. They were deep in the 2nd quarter down by 14 but never gave up, and answered with 7 points before the half. If it wasn’t for MTSU's defense falling apart in the 3rd quarter, this game would have been within reach for MTSU to make a full comeback. VA TECH scored 14 in that quarter alone. Although they ended up losing a significant point differential, they never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, MTSU gave up a few too many big plays on defense to seal their fate. I expect several adjustments from Rock Stockstill to prep for the Roadrunners. But seeing MTSU give up late, will not be anything that we see happen this Saturday.



