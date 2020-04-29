UTSA has undeniably been one of the hottest programs in the country on the recruiting trail over the past nine days. They have secured nine commitments in as many days. As well as bringing a sleeping giant to the program in what may become a normal sighting for UTSA under Coach Traylor and that is the #bEASTtexas talent. Four of the nine commits come from coach Traylor’s old high school stomping grounds.

Having talent from East Texas coming into any program would be a huge plus for any staff. Having one of the biggest coaching names in that region be the head coach of a division one program will most likely draw the attention of some of the eyes of the most talented recruits in that side of Texas.