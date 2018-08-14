Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 13:49:14 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Fall Camp Recap: 8/14

Brought to you by:
Chase Otero • BirdsUp.com
Multimedia Producer

UTSA Football Head Coach, Frank Wilson chats with media after practice # 10. Frank Wilson talks about "Operation Defend The Dome" for the home opener on September 8th.

Sophomore Quarterback, Bryce Rivers meets up with media after practice #10 and talks about his thoughts on the latest scrimmage.

Senior Quarterback, D.J. Gillins introduces himself to media after practice #10. Gillins talks about his time at Wisconsin and how camp is treating him this season.

Junior Quarterback, Cordale Grundy chats with media after practice #10. Grundy talks about his last injury and the quarterback battle.

