UTSA Football Head Coach, Frank Wilson chats with media after practice # 10. Frank Wilson talks about "Operation Defend The Dome" for the home opener on September 8th.

Sophomore Quarterback, Bryce Rivers meets up with media after practice #10 and talks about his thoughts on the latest scrimmage.

Senior Quarterback, D.J. Gillins introduces himself to media after practice #10. Gillins talks about his time at Wisconsin and how camp is treating him this season.