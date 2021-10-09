UTSA tops WKU to reach 6-0

There is a new height for future Roadrunner teams to climb for. The 2021 Roadrunners became the first UTSA team to start a football season 6-0 when they defeated Western Kentucky 52-46 in Bowling Green on Saturday night.

In the final few minutes of the game it looked like the Hilltoppers might prevent UTSA from reaching 6-0. The hosts from Bowling Green were driving in the final minute of the game with the ball inside the UTSA 15.

The Hilltoppers were threatening to score a touchdown that likely would have won the game. On third and goal from the UTSA 15, Clarence Hicks intercepted a Bailey Zappe pass with 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

UTSA was able to run out the final 43 seconds and leave Bowling Green with their record still boasting a zero in the loss column.

It is October 9 and the Roadrunners have already reached bowl eligibility. That is the obviously the earliest any Roadrunner team has reached the plateau of bowl eligibility. This version of the Roadrunners has higher peaks to try and climb in the second half of the season.

If they put the numbers up that they did on Saturday night there isn't a lot of teams left on their schedule that can match it. The Roadrunners went toe-to-toe with the air-raid offense of Western Kentucky and came away with what might be the best victory so far this season.

You like record breaking games. This one was it. Early in the game Sincere McCormick became the first Roadrunner to reach 3,000 career rushing yards. McCormick would finish the night with 120 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The star of the night for UTSA was undoubtedly Frank Harris. Harris matched the Hilltoppers highly touted Bailey Zappe blow for blow. Harris set a new school record with six passing touchdowns. Harris completed 28 of his 38 passing attempts for 349 yards. Harris also caught one touchdown pass on a trick play where he pitched it to Joshua Cephus who then threw it back to Harris.

Harris threw one interception but he forced a fumble on that interception and UTSA recovered. UTSA later scored a touchdown off of the fumble recovery.

De'Corian Clark set a new school record with three receiving touchdowns. Clark caught seven passes for 160 yards. Joshua Cephus and Zakhari Franklin had the team lead with eight catches. Cephus racked up 83 yards and Franklin had 50 yards receiving.

The Roadrunners needed every one of those touchdowns as Western Kentucky's offense was as advertised. The Hilltoppers even had their best rushing game of the season. Western Kentucky finished with 670 yards of offense. Zappe and the air attack accounted for 523 of those yards and the Hilltoppers gained 147 yards on the ground.

UTSA's offense put up 564 yards of offense. The Roadrunners got 372 yards through the air and 192 yards on the ground.



