UTSA offers Pearland High School OT Nicholas Howard

The UTSA Roadrunners offered Pearland High School offensive tackle Nicholas Howard on March 18. Last season, he was named a District 22-6A Honorable Mention selection for the Oilers, who finished 9-3 and made it to the Area Round of the playoffs.

Howard also holds offers from Texas Southern, Lamar, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, Montana State, and Louisiana-Monroe. BirdsUp caught up with him to discuss the offer from the Roadrunners and his recruitment.