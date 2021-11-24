UTSA offered one of the most explosive JUCO wide receivers for 2022 in Jeremiah Aaron over the weekend. Aaron is the NJCAA leader in all-purpose yards (1667) and per-game reception (94) yardage. Aaron also claimed All-SWJCFC honors with 45 catches, 846 yards and 7 touchdowns. He set numerous records at Navarro J.C. so it should be no surprise he peaked UTSA's interest. He was inside the Dome for UTSA win over UAB. I talked to him about his experience and his recruitment.