Torezz Alexander, the wide-receiver out of Rockdale County in Georgia is a tall and lengthy wide-out with good hands and solid route running abilities. Alexander tells me that he is really blessed to be in this position with his recruitment going so well, he hears from schools such as Western Kentucky, Tennessee Chattanooga and UTSA. Coach Hyman is Torezz's main recruiter at UTSA and Alexander spoke highly of him saying, "I hear from Coach Hyman all the time, that's my man right there, I like him a lot." Torezz is going to visit UTSA on July 25th.