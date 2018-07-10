Shahman Moore, the cornerback out of El Camino Junior College in California, is a lengthy cornerback that is trying to get into the division one ranks of college football, and UTSA is wanting to provide him with that opportunity. We've recently seen the Roadrunner's staff pushing harder for out of state prospects, and it seems like they are wanting to make their recruiting presence felt beyond the Texas borders. Moore is considered a 2018 recruit and would immediately be eligible to come in and work hard for a starting spot.