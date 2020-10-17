BirdsUp - UTSA falls short to Army

UTSA falls short to Army
Roadrunners find themselves on the short end against Army for the second straight year in a 28-16 loss on Saturday.
Saturday's game against Army didn't have the positive result that the UTSA Roadrunners were hoping for. In fact there was not a whole lot of things that went right for the Roadrunners in a 28-16 loss to Army.
"Obviously we're disappointed," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "We couldn't get into a rhythm offensively. We had some great drives but didn't score enough."
The bad news started even before the game as UTSA had their first positive contact tracing tests of the season. Eight Roadrunners were deemed unable to play. After the game, Traylor did not share the names of those out but regardless of who they were the eight could have helped on Saturday.
UTSA was also without Spencer Burford on the offensive line. Traylor mentioned in the postgame press conference that Burford had an upper body injury that had kept him out but did not elaborate further.
As for the game itself UTSA found themselves having to play catch up early against Army for the second year in a row. The Roadrunners kept it closer than last years contest for much of the game but never could find the kind of momentum shift that could have turned the score in their favor.
Things got worse for the Roadrunners in the fourth quarter. On a fourth and one play Lowell Narcisse picked up 20 yards from the Army 31 to the 11 but injured his leg on the play and had to be taken off the field on a cart.
"It doesn't look good," Traylor said of Narcisse's injury. "When they have to take him out on a cart it's never good. He was playing his tail off. His mom flew in to watch him play. It's tough."
There were a few bright spots for UTSA on Saturday afternoon. Zakhari Franklin set a new school record for receptions in a game with 12. The previous record of 11 had stood since Greg Campbell Jr's performance against North Texas back in November 2018. Sincere McCormick ran 18 times for 133 yards but was unable to find the endzone. After the game McCormick's thoughts turned to Narcisse.
"We're keeping Lowell in our prayers," McCormick. "We knew we had Frank Harris coming in and he wasn't going to skip a beat. We have a close relationship with all of our quarterbacks. We know whatever quarterback is back there we'll give them the confidence that they can be successful."
Prior to his injury Narcisse had completed 16-of-31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown as well as rushed for 47 yards.
Harris came in to replace Narcisse and on his first play threw a touchdown pass to Franklin that allowed Franklin to set the new school record for receptions in a game.
On the day UTSA actually outgained Army in total offense, 383 yards to 358 yards. The Black Knights ran for 305 yards and picked up 53 yards on one single pass completion out of three attempts. The Roadrunners offense managed 197 yards on the ground and 186 through the air.
All of what was to come was unknown as the game kicked off. Army won the toss and deferred. The opening kick to UTSA was a touchback. On the first play from scrimmage McCormick broke a 26 yard run to set UTSA up at the Army 49.
For the 7,887 in attendance it seemed like the Roadrunners might be on their way. Then Narcisse picked up no yards on second down and had an 11 yard run wiped off because of holding. The holding penalty proved to be a drive killer and Lucas Dean came on for the first of his four punts on the afternoon. Dean's punt bounced out of bounds at the Army 10.
Having 90 yards to go didn't phase the Black Knights. They picked up 24 yards in the first four plays of the drive. Then on the fifth play of the drive Anthony Adkins took the handoff and found a hole to the left of the Roadrunner defense. Adkins rolled 66 yards for a touchdown at the 10:03 mark of the first quarter to give Army the 7-0 lead.
Army held a 7-0 lead for the remainder of the first quarter. UTSA's offense took possession with 4:53 left in the quarter and drove all the way to the Army 33 before the drive stalled. The Roadrunners started the second quarter by getting on the board with a career-long 50-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis at the 14:48 mark of the quarter.
After Army went three and out on their next possession UTSA was given a chance to take the lead but their drive only went 18 yards before stalling out at their own 44. Dean booted it 50 yards but Army returned the punt from their own six to the 26. The Black Knights then went on a 13 play drive that took 6:27 off the clock before going up 14-3 on a five yard run by Jakobi Buchanan with 5:06 to play in the second quarter.
UTSA took possession and went on an 87 yard drive that took 14 plays and 4:55 off the clock. The Roadrunners closed out the drive with a one yard touchdown pass from Narcisse to Franklin. Duplessis added the extra point to cut the deficit to 14-10 with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
Army opened the second half with the ball but were unable to score on their first drive. UTSA also had issues with scoring on their opening drive of the second half. The score remained locked at 14-10 until Army's second possession of the third quarter. That drive started at the Army 30 and went 70 yards. 37 of those yards came on a touchdown run by Tyhier Tyler that gave Army a 21-10 lead with 4:04 left in the third quarter.
UTSA took over with 4:04 left in the third and proceeded to drive down the field. By the time the third quarter ended UTSA was faced with 3rd and 1 at the Army 31. McCormick tried to pick up the first down but got no gain. Narcisse then picked up the first down but it was costly to himself and the Roadrunners as it was the play that he injured his leg while being tackled at the Army 11.
Harris came in and finished the drive in one play with a touchdown pass to Franklin. Duplessis came on to attempt the extra point but the Black Knights blocked it and UTSA had to settle for a 21-16 deficit.
Army quickly increased its lead to what became the winning margin. The Black Knights started their next drive at their own 25 and had gotten to their own 37 before quarterback Cade Ballard let loose the Black Knights only completion, a 53 yard pass to Ken Robinson at the UTSA 5. Ballard then punched it in on the next play to give Army the 28-16 lead with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter.
UTSA's next drive was really their last best chance to stay in the game. The Roadrunners drove all the way down to the Army 10 where they faced a 4th and goal. Harris scrambled and tried for the end zone but was forced out at the Army three yard line with 10:15 on the clock.
Army closed out the fourth quarter with drives of 6:28 and 2:50. The only thing to break up the Army's hold on the ball was a Black Knights fumble at their own 48 that was recovered by UTSA with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss there were some things for UTSA to build on. The grind of the season is starting to show as UTSA has played six weeks in a row and has another six in a row to go with no scheduled bye week.
"I'm very proud of our kids," Traylor said. "That's three incredible opponents they've played, three weeks in a row. Three great physical teams."
The Roadrunners will return to Conference USA action next Saturday night when they host Louisiana Tech in the Alamodome. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU.
NEXT WEEK: UTSA (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) vs. Louisiana Tech. Saturday October 24 7 p.m.
