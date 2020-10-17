BirdsUp - UTSA falls short to Army

Saturday's game against Army didn't have the positive result that the UTSA Roadrunners were hoping for. In fact there was not a whole lot of things that went right for the Roadrunners in a 28-16 loss to Army.

"Obviously we're disappointed," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "We couldn't get into a rhythm offensively. We had some great drives but didn't score enough."

The bad news started even before the game as UTSA had their first positive contact tracing tests of the season. Eight Roadrunners were deemed unable to play. After the game, Traylor did not share the names of those out but regardless of who they were the eight could have helped on Saturday.

UTSA was also without Spencer Burford on the offensive line. Traylor mentioned in the postgame press conference that Burford had an upper body injury that had kept him out but did not elaborate further.

As for the game itself UTSA found themselves having to play catch up early against Army for the second year in a row. The Roadrunners kept it closer than last years contest for much of the game but never could find the kind of momentum shift that could have turned the score in their favor.

Things got worse for the Roadrunners in the fourth quarter. On a fourth and one play Lowell Narcisse picked up 20 yards from the Army 31 to the 11 but injured his leg on the play and had to be taken off the field on a cart.

"It doesn't look good," Traylor said of Narcisse's injury. "When they have to take him out on a cart it's never good. He was playing his tail off. His mom flew in to watch him play. It's tough."

There were a few bright spots for UTSA on Saturday afternoon. Zakhari Franklin set a new school record for receptions in a game with 12. The previous record of 11 had stood since Greg Campbell Jr's performance against North Texas back in November 2018. Sincere McCormick ran 18 times for 133 yards but was unable to find the endzone. After the game McCormick's thoughts turned to Narcisse.

"We're keeping Lowell in our prayers," McCormick. "We knew we had Frank Harris coming in and he wasn't going to skip a beat. We have a close relationship with all of our quarterbacks. We know whatever quarterback is back there we'll give them the confidence that they can be successful."

Prior to his injury Narcisse had completed 16-of-31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown as well as rushed for 47 yards.

Harris came in to replace Narcisse and on his first play threw a touchdown pass to Franklin that allowed Franklin to set the new school record for receptions in a game.

On the day UTSA actually outgained Army in total offense, 383 yards to 358 yards. The Black Knights ran for 305 yards and picked up 53 yards on one single pass completion out of three attempts. The Roadrunners offense managed 197 yards on the ground and 186 through the air.