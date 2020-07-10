UTSA extends offer to Tyler wide receiver Dozie Ifeadi
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On June 24th, 2020 on what seemed to be a regular check in and chill talk with UTSA . The school extended an offer to Bishop Gorman HS 6’3 190 pound 3 star Wide Receiver Dozie Ifeadi.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news