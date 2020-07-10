 UTSA Football extends offer to Tyler wide receiver Dozie Ifeadi
UTSA extends offer to Tyler wide receiver Dozie Ifeadi

On June 24th, 2020 on what seemed to be a regular check in and chill talk with UTSA . The school extended an offer to Bishop Gorman HS 6’3 190 pound 3 star Wide Receiver Dozie Ifeadi.

Sara A Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph
