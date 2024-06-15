EDITORS NOTE: This is the fourth story in a series of stories counting down the best games in the Jeff Traylor era at UTSA

The eighth-best game in the Traylor era is also the most recent football game for UTSA. It was just six months ago in December 2023 that Traylor and the Roadrunners beat Marshall in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl for the first bowl win in program history.

Both UTSA and Marshall went into the 2023 Frisco Bowl amid bowl streaks. For UTSA it was the fourth bowl in a row under Jeff Traylor. Marshall's trip to Frisco was the seventh consecutive bowl and 10th bowl in the last 11 seasons for the Thundering Herd.

UTSA went into the Frisco Bowl with an 8-4 record after falling short of a trip to the AAC championship game by losing to Tulane in the regular season finale. After three straight bowl games against ranked opponents, UTSA would face an unranked Marshall team in the Frisco Bowl. Marshall was coming in with a 6-6 record. The Thundering Herd had started the season 4-0 before losing six of their last eight.

Marshall also entered the bowl game with a new quarterback after their starting quarterback Cam Fancher entered the transfer portal just 13 days before the bowl game. Cole Pennington would get the start for Marshall in the bowl game.

UTSA played QB poker in the lead-up to the game. Frank Harris had gotten injured in the second half of the game against Tulane, and it was not until about two hours before kickoff that the team announced Harris would not be able to play in the bowl game. The Roadrunners, who were 0-4 in their first four bowl trips, would have to try to win number one without Frank Harris. Instead, it was Owen McCown who earned the start.

Both teams got off to slow starts in the bowl game. Marshall took advantage of a McCown interception to start their second possession at the UTSA seven-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Ethan Payne scored from one yard out to give Marshall a 7-0 lead.

Marshall doubled their lead on the first play of the second quarter when Rasheen Ali ran for a Frisco Bowl-record 64-yard touchdown. With 14:48 left in the second quarter, UTSA trailed 14-0 and Roadrunner fans must have been wondering if the team's bad luck with bowl games was going to strike again.

UTSA overcame its slow start and cut the lead in half on the next drive when Robert Henry scored a touchdown after a three-yard run. Chase Allen added the extra point and the score sat at 14-7 in favor of Marshall with 11:26 left in the second quarter.

The Roadrunners were able to tie the score two and a half minutes later when McCown connected with Joshua Cephus for a 44-yard touchdown pass at the 8:53 mark.

Marshall retook the lead on their next drive when Rece Verhoff kicked a 44-yard field goal with 5:12 on the clock. Verhoff's field goal was the second longest in the history of the Frisco Bowl.

UTSA responded on its next drive by taking 4:25 off the clock and retaking the lead, 21-17, with a one-yard touchdown run by Robert Henry with 47 seconds left in the first half.