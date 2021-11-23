 BirdsUp - Thomas high on the Roadrunners
Thomas high on the Roadrunners

Javi Cardenas
If last week's game winning play was any indication the tight end position will continue to be a big part of UTSA's offense for years to come. Houston Thomas, a tight end/wide receiver out of College Station is someone the staff has been after for quite some time now. At 6'4", 200 pounds, Thomas could possibly see early playing time as seniors Leroy Watson and Gavin Sharp(?) depart this year. He took an official to UTSA over the weekend. We caught up with him to get his thoughts on the win and his recruitment to UTSA.

{{ article.author_name }}