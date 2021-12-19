Third time the Charm?

UTSA will play in its third bowl game on Tuesday night when it faces San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl. Can the Roadrunners get their first bowl win in program history?

UTSA will play in a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Last season the Roadrunners came up short against Louisiana in the First Responder Bowl. (Burk Frey)

There is one more chapter to write in the storybook 2021 season of UTSA football. On Tuesday December 21, 2021 the final pages of the story will be filled when UTSA faces San Diego State in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. It will be the first time in program history that UTSA plays a game on a Tuesday night. For the fifth time this season it will be the first ever meeting between UTSA and the opponent. There is a chance for other firsts to complete what has been the greatest season in program history. If UTSA can beat San Diego State it will be the first bowl win in program history. UTSA's previous two bowl trips were one-possession losses to New Mexico in 2016 and Louisiana last year. A Roadrunner win also means the first win over a ranked opponent as San Diego State was ranked 24th in the final poll released by the College Football Playoff committee. The Roadrunners enter ranked 24th in the AP poll and 25th in the Coaches Poll. The game against San Diego State means UTSA has only played teams with red as a predominate color in its three bowl game appearances. Although, if not for a student vote long ago San Diego State might not be sporting red as one of its colors. San Diego State has a long history. The school began in 1897 as the San Diego Normal School. Football came to San Diego Normal in 1921. That same year the school became known as San Diego State Teachers College. Four years later, in 1925, the school adopted the name of Aztecs for its athletic teams. Prior to Aztecs the teams were known as the Normalites, Professors or Wampus Cats. The school in San Diego also went through different color schemes in its early years. The first colors were blue and white. In 1921 Gold was added to the color scheme. A year later the colors switched to purple and gold. Those colors stood until 1928 when the students voted to switch to the Scarlet and Black that has lasted to this day. In 1935, San Diego Teachers College became known as San Diego State College. That name lasted until 1960 when San Diego State became part of the California State University system. From 1960 until 1974 the school was known as Cal State San Diego. In 1974 the school adopted its current name of San Diego State. San Diego State Football played in the College Division (currently Division II/Division III) for much of its early history. In 1969 the Aztecs moved up to the University Division (currently Division I). The Aztecs played in the Pacific Coast Athletic Assocation from 1969-1977 before joining the WAC in 1978. San Diego State was in the WAC from 1978 until 1999. In 2000 San Diego State joined the Mountain West Conference where it has remained ever since. Last year the Aztecs opted not to take part in any postseason games. It was the first year in which San Diego State did not play a bowl game since the 2009 season. San Diego State has an all-time win-loss record of 581-433-32. Since the start of the 2011 season the Aztecs have gone 96-44.

UTSA and San Diego State: A comparison SDSU UTSA Year school was founded 1897 1969 First year of football 1921 2011 First year in current conference 2000 2013 Record since 2011 96-44 64-67 Record last season 4-4 (4-2 MWC) opted out of bowl game consideration 7-5 (5-3 C-USA) Lost First Responder Bowl Last Game 12.4 L 46-13 v. Utah State (Mountain West Championship Game) 12.3 W 49-41 v. WKU (Conference USA Championship Game) First Game of next season 9.3.2022 v. Arizona 9.3.2022 v. Houston Bowl Record 9-9 0-2

Roadrunners quest for a bowl victory

The 2021 UTSA Roadrunners enter the bowl game having scored 492 points through the first 13 games of the season (37.85 per game) and they have given up 307 points (23.62 per game). The 307 points given up is the third fewest by a Roadrunner defense in program history. The result of that scoring is the 12-1 record the Roadrunners carry into the bowl game. San Diego State enters with an 11-2 record. The Aztecs lost the Mountain West Championship game to Utah State on December 4. San Diego State started the season 7-0 before suffering their first loss against rivals Fresno State. The Aztecs have scored 345 points this season (26.54 per game) and allowed 253 points to opponents (19.46). UTSA has accumulated 5,758 yards on offense this season (442.9 per game) and given up 4,729 yards to opponents (363.8 per game). The Roadrunner offense has thrown for 3,306 yards (254.31 per game) and rushed for 2,452 yards (188.6 per game). On defense the Roadrunners' opponents have thrown for 3,279 yards (252.23 per game) and rushed for 1,450 yards (111.5 per game). The Aztecs by comparison have 4,310 yards of offense this season (331.5 per game). Opponents of San Diego State have racked up 4,153 yards on offense (319.5 per game). San Diego State has thrown for 2,018 yards (155.23 per game) and rushed for 2,292 yards (176.3 per game). The Aztecs defense has allowed 3,146 yards passing (242 per game) and 1,007 yards rushing (77.5 per game). INDIVIDUAL STARS On Thursday UTSA running back Sincere McCormick announced he would not be playing in the bowl game and declared for the NFL Draft. McCormick finishes the 2021 season with 298 carries for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns. McCormick's yardage was the fifth most in the country this season. Though he won't be playing in the game, McCormick did make the trip to Frisco with the team. The Roadrunners will now have to lean heavily on Frank Harris and the receiving corps. Harris has completed 241 of his 362 pass attempts for 2,906 yards and 25 touchdowns. Harris is only 16 pass attempts away from passing Eric Soza for most by a Roadrunner QB in a season. Harris already holds the school record for completions, yards and touchdowns in a season. San Diego State has less of a sure thing at quarterback. The Aztecs predominate starter this year has been senior Lucas Johnson but in the Aztecs regular season finale against Boise State, senior Brandon Brookshire was brought in at quarterback. Johnson has completed 114 of his 187 attempts for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns. Brookshire has completed 62 of 122 attempts for 830 yards and three touchdowns. The Roadrunner receiving corps has been led all season by Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and DeCorian "JT" Clark. Franklin has set school records for receptions (73), yards (938) and touchdowns (11) this season. If he can get 62 yards in the bowl game Franklin will become the first UTSA receiver to have 1,000 yards in a season. Cephus has 69 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. Those receptions and yards from Cephus are the second most in UTSA history. Clark has caught 46 passes for 683 yards and six touchdowns. Clark is just 12 yards from reaching third on the Roadrunners single season receiving yards list. Oscar Cardenas leads the Roadrunner tight ends with 14 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. San Diego State's receiving corps also has four players with at least 200 yards receiving this year. Jesse Matthews is the leading Aztec with 46 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns. Daniel Bellinger has 29 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Kothe has 28 catches for 387 yards and one touchdown. BJ Busbee has 20 catches for 236 yards. With Sincere McCormick declaring for the NFL draft the Roadrunners will have to find a running back to handle the ground game on Tuesday night. Brendan Brady will likely move up to the starting spot. Brady had 49 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns. BJ Daniels and Kaedric Cobbs have also seen action at running back this season but Tuesday night will probably be a running back by committee night for UTSA. Greg Bell leads the Aztec rushing attack. Bell has 219 carries for 990 yards and eight touchdowns this season. SPECIAL TEAMS AND TURNOVERS Both UTSA and San Diego State boast strong special teams units. Lucas Dean handles the punting for UTSA. This season Dean has 44 punts for 1996 yards (45.36 yards per punt). Dean has had 10 punts go 50-plus yards including a school record 73-yard punt earlier this season. Dean has also had 20 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. San Diego State's Matt Araiza is a one-man kicking unit. Araiza handles the extra points, field goals, punts and kickoffs. Araiza's punting stats allowed him to win this year's Ray Guy award for best punter in college football. Araiza has 76 punts for 3904 yards this season (51.37 yards per punt). Araiza has had 39 punts go for 50-plus yards and 36 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. UTSA's Hunter Duplessis is tied for third in the country with 23 made field goals on 29 attempts. Araiza has made 17 of his 27 field goal attempts for the Aztecs this season. In the turnover battle the Roadrunners enter the bowl with a margin of plus-14. UTSA has thrown five interceptions and lost seven fumbles on offense. The Roadrunner defense has come away with 12 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries. San Diego State has a plus-seven turnover margin this season. The Aztecs have thrown five interceptions and lost nine fumbles on offense. On defense the Aztecs have 16 interceptions and recovered five fumbles.

UTSA will hope to have another historic moment on Tuesday night by trying to win its first bowl game as well a first win against a ranked opponent. (Chase Otero)

Prediction time