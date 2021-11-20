The West is Won at 11-0

Let it be proclaimed from our hills of oak and cedar to the Alamo and to anywhere a marathon of UTSA Roadrunners is gathered: The 2021 Conference USA Western Division Champions are the UTSA Roadrunners.

Whoever the script writer for the 2021 UTSA football season is did an amazing job with the game against UAB on November 20. It came down to the final play but UTSA came away with a 34-31 win that sent most of the 35,147 in attendance--the fifth largest crowd in UTSA football history--home happy.

"I wanted to do it so bad for my president my AD, our mayor, our city manager, the city," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said of winning the game. "There are so many people that have invested a lot in me. I wanted to do it for the city and for the people who have been so good to us since we got here."

It was a day that the good people of San Antonio recognized the senior football players. The Spirit of San Antonio had its ranks bolstered by alumni. The returning legend of Roadrunners past was the father of the program, Larry Coker.

Then came the game itself. A heavyweight contest between the two best teams in Conference USA came down to one play with nine seconds left to play. UTSA had the ball at the UAB one yard line. UAB held a 31-27 lead. On the line was not only the West Division--which has run through Birmingham since 2018--but also the Roadrunners undefeated season.

The greatest game in UTSA football history to date came down to a Schertz Clemens alum throwing a ball to an alum of Northside Brandeis. Even after a sluggish snap that Frank Harris was able to get control of. Even after Frank Harris's pass was tipped by a UAB Blazer it still found its way into the waiting arms of Oscar Cardenas.

"I knew I had a chance to get this team a win," Cardenas said after the game. "We run that play in practice. I just sank to the level of my training."

That sparked off a celebration in the Alamodome not seen since September 3, 2011. On that day the fans rushed the field. This time they were allowed to take the field to celebrate with their Roadrunners.

"It means a lot," Frank Harris said about being west champions. "We came to UTSA for a reason. This is something we all dreamed about and our dreams are right in front of us."

After UTSA won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their option, UAB started their drive at their own 25. After picking up one yard on the first play of the game the Blazers picked up 74 on their second play when Dylan Hopkins threw a touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire. The Extra point was good and UAB led 7-0 with 14:08 left in the first quarter.

UTSA was unable to answer until their second drive of the day. The Roadrunner answer was a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Zakhari Franklin. It allowed Harris to set a new school record for passing touchdowns (21) and Franklin to set a new record for receiving touchdowns (9). Hunter Duplessis added the extra point and the score was tied at 7-7 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

UAB had been unable to score on their second drive leading up to the Roadrunners scoring drive. The Blazers started their third drive at their own 23 but it ended up in the end zone when Hopkins and Shropshire connected for a 40-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the first quarter. The quarter would end with UAB leading 14-7.

The Roadrunners responded on their next drive as they went 75 yards in 11 plays. The 11th play was an eight yard touchdown run by Sincere McCormick. With 10:24 left in the second quarter UTSA had tied the score at 14-14. It was to be McCormick's only touchdown on the afternoon but it did allow McCormick to break his own record for rushing touchdowns in a season (12).

UAB retook the lead, 21-14, on their next drive with an eight yard run by Hopkins at the 5:41 mark of the second quarter.

After trading touchdowns on back to back drives with the Blazers, the Roadrunners were unable to answer with a touchdown. Instead the Roadrunners had to settle for three points with a 51-yard field goal by Hunter Duplessis. That field goal cut the UAB lead to 21-17 with 2:18 left in the second quarter.

UAB added a field goal of their own with two seconds left in the second quarter to send the game to halftime with the Blazers holding a 24-17 lead over the Roadrunners.