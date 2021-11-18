The West can be won at home

The magical 2021 season for the UTSA Roadrunners is nearing its completion. This Saturday marks the Roadrunners final regular season home game in the Alamodome this season. If the Roadrunners want to have one more game in the Alamodome--the conference championship game--they will have to beat the team that has won the Conference USA West Division three years in a row. That team is the UAB Blazers.

To be the best in the west the Roadrunners will have to beat the best in the west. A win on Saturday would also give the Roadrunners their 11th win of the season and allow the Roadrunners to finish 6-0 at home for the first time ever.

Just getting to 10-0 has put the Roadrunners in a historic club among the 12 FBS schools in Texas. UTSA is just the ninth school among the 12 to start 10-0. With the 10-wins this season UTSA joins the other 11 Texas schools at the FBS level to have at least one 10-win season.

It won't be easy for the Roadrunners to reach the 11-0 club, but then, aside from the middle portion of the season, most of the games for UTSA this season have been tough contests. This one with UAB will be the toughest yet for the Roadrunners. There are a lot of similarities between UTSA and UAB on and off the football field.

Both UTSA and UAB are located in major cities at the southwest corners of major metropolitan triangles. To the north of Birmingham is Nashville and to the east is Atlanta. Those three form the southeastern triangle. In San Antonio's case it has Dallas to the north and Houston to the east as the points on the Texas metropolitan triangle. There is a slight age range between the cities of San Antonio and Birmingham. While San Antonio has been a city since 1718, Birmingham is a comparable youngster having only been founded in 1871.

Another similarity between UTSA and UAB is the fact that both were officially established in June of 1969. UTSA was born on June 5, 1969. UAB had existed as an extension of the main Alabama campus starting in 1936 but became a four-year institution known as the University of Alabama at Birmingham on June 16, 1969. So officially UTSA is just 11 days older than UAB as a university.

It took awhile for both schools to field athletic programs and even longer to start football. UAB began playing sports in 1978. UTSA started in 1981. In 1991 the Blazers football team began. UTSA football began 20 years later in 2011.

UAB football played at the Division III level for the 1991 and 92 seasons. From 1993-95 the Blazers played as FCS Independents. In 1996 UAB moved its football program up to the Division I FBS level as an independent from 1996-98. In 1999 UAB joined Conference USA. In two years UAB will be trading in its C-USA membership for American Athletic Conference membership with UTSA and four others.

UTSA and UAB first became conference mates in 2013 but only played once (A UTSA win in San Antonio) before UAB decided to end its football program after the 2014 season. The demise of the UAB football program was short-lived as the Birmingham community rallied to save football. By the summer of 2015 the Blazers football team was back and in 2017 they played their first game since the end of the 2014 season.

Historically UAB has been an ok football team. The Blazers have an all-time record of 159-172-2. Since the start of the 2011 season UAB is 55-53. Since their rebirth in 2017 the Blazers are 41-19.

UAB leads the all-time series with UTSA, 4-1. UTSA won the inaugural meeting back in 2013 when UAB was in the C-USA East Division. In 2017, UAB moved to the west division and hasn't lost to UTSA since. UAB has also made itself at home in the penthouse of the division since 2018.

It will now be up to the Roadrunners to try and evict the Blazers from the top of the west division.