BirdsUp - The quest for Win No. 6

Fresh off a record setting win against UTEP last weekend the UTSA Roadrunners will hit the road this weekend. The destination is Hattiesburg, Mississippi where the Southern Miss Golden Eagles await. The Roadrunners and Golden Eagles will battle it out at M.M. Roberts Stadium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For the first time since November 18, 2017 UTSA will enter a football game needing a win to reach the plateau of six wins in a season. On that day the Roadrunners defeated Marshall 9-7 in the Alamodome.

This year that chance will come against a Golden Eagles team that has a long history. Most of that history has been successful.

Southern Miss first opened in 1910 as the Mississippi Normal College. Much like a certain teachers college in San Marcos, Texas, the Mississippi version has undergone several name changes. In 1924 the school in Hattiesburg changed its name to Mississippi State Teachers College. Just 16 years later, in 1940, the name changed again to Mississippi Southern College. In 1962 the powers-that-be in Mississippi settled on the University of Southern Miss.

Two years after opening as a school, Mississippi Normal fielded their first football team. Just like the school, the football team went through a rolodex of names. The first few years saw the team known as the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, possibly to coincide with the school name change, the football team became known as the Yellow Jackets.

In 1940 the team name was changed to the Confederates. That name didn't last nearly as long as the Gulfport oddsmakers might have thought. By 1941 the name had changed to Southerners. Finally in 1972 the students decided to go with Golden Eagles and that name has stuck to this day.

If Southern Miss had issues with picking a name for the school and the athletic teams, they haven't had too many issues with fielding good football teams. In their 103 plus seasons of football the Golden Eagles have had 71 winning seasons. At 2-6 this season the Golden Eagles are facing what would be just their 15th losing season since the end of World War II.

Southern Miss football was voted the Division II National Champions by the UPI in 1958 and 1962. Notable alumni of the Golden Eagles include Ray Guy, for whom the college Punter of the Year award is named and Brett Favre who made a name for himself in the NFL playing clear across the country in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It's safe to say this year's Golden Eagles could use both Ray Guy and Brett Favre.