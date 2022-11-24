The last Brother Bowl
UTSA plays UTEP one final time before leaving Conference USA
On September 21, 2013 the UTSA Roadrunners began the Conference USA era when they traveled to El Paso to take on the UTEP Miners.
3,353 days later, on November 26, 2022 UTSA will close out the regular season portion of its time in Conference USA when it hosts the UTEP Miners.
In the years between those meetings the Roadrunners and MIners fit quite a rivalry in. UTSA won that first game in 2013 by a score of 32-13. It was the start of a five-game stretch that saw the road team win each game between UTSA and UTEP. In 2014 the Miners handed the Roadrunners their worst loss in program history when UTEP beat UTSA 34-0 in the Alamodome.
UTSA won in El Paso in 2015 and 2017. In 2016 the Roadrunners and Miners played a five overtime game in the Alamodome that seemed like it would never end. The Miners won that game. It remains the last game the Miners have won in the series.
UTSA finally snapped that road team streak when it won the 2018 game in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners were victorious in El Paso in 2019 and in the Alamodome in 2020 to push their streak at the time to four in a row against UTEP.
Last year the Roadrunners continued their dominance in El Paso with a 44-23 win over the Miners. It was the Roadrunners ninth win of the 2021 season, moving their record at the time to 9-0. It was also the Roadrunners fifth win in a row against UTEP.
Before they ever met on the field UTSA and UTEP were linked by virtue of both being members of the UT-system. UTEP was founded as the State School of Mines in 1914. That same year the Miners started playing football. UTEP is the second oldest university in the UT-system. Only UT-Austin is older than UTEP.
It was 55 years after UTEP's founding that UTSA was created in 1969. In 2010 as UTSA began its football program, the Roadrunners first practice gear was given to them by UTEP.
In 2013, UTSA became conference mates with UTEP. The Miners have resided in Conference USA since 2005. Now the two meet one final time as conference foes before UTSA heads off to the American Athletic Conference for the 2023 season.
Roadrunners going for first 8-0 conference record in school history
The final meeting between the Roadrunners and Miners will have a lot on the line for both teams. UTSA enters the game 9-2 and 7-0 in conference play. A win over UTEP gives UTSA its 10th win of the season for the second year in a row and the first 8-0 conference record in program.
UTEP is coming to San Antonio with a 5-6 record. The Miners have to beat UTSA to reach bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004 and 2005.
Through 11 games this season UTSA has averaged 38.27 points per game. The 421 points scored is the second most in program history behind last year's total of 516 points scored. Roadrunner opponents are averaging 26.09 points per game this season.
The Miners come into the game Saturday averaging 23.82 points per game. UTEP opponents are averaging 26.36 points per game.
UTSA's offense is just as comfortable passing the ball as they are running the ball. The Roadrunners average 480.9 yards of offense this season. Through the air UTSA is averaging 298.73 yards per game. The Roadrunners running game is averaging 182.2 yards per game.
Countering that UTSA offense is a UTEP defense that gives up 342.9 yards per game to opposing offense. Opponents of the Miners are averaging 201.45 yards per game passing and 141.5 yards per game rushing.
UTEP's offense averages 374.5 yards per game. The Miners average 215.18 yards passing per game and 159.4 yards rushing per game. Opponents of UTSA's defense are averaging 399.9 yards per game of total offense. The Roadrunner defense has allowed an average of 259.64 yards per game passing and 140.3 yards per game rushing.
As far as turnovers go, UTSA has been coming away with the football a lot recently on defense. The Roadrunners have a plus-two turnover differential. UTSA's offense has lost seven fumbles and thrown seven interceptions. UTSA's defense has come away with nine interceptions and seven fumbles.
UTEP has a minus three turnover differential. The Miners have lost nine fumbles and thrown 10 interceptions. The Miners defense has recovered 11 fumbles and made five interceptions.
NOTABLE PLAYERS
Frank Harris now holds the top two spots for individual passing seasons in UTSA football history. A year ago Harris threw for 3,177 yards. This year Harris is up to 3,142 yards. A year ago Harris set a new school record with 27 passing touchdowns. This year Harris has 24 passing touchdowns. With three games left to play Harris will likely solidify his hold on the top spot in both categories.
UTEP counters with quarterback Gavin Hardison. Hardison has 2,044 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while completing 164 of his 315 pass attempts.
Both quarterbacks have quality receivers to throw to. Harris has the duo of Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus. Cephus has 75 catches for 836 yards and five touchdowns. Franklin has 69 catches for 830 yards and 10 touchdowns. Oscar Cardenas has come on strong in recent weeks bringing his season total to 19 catches for 281 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season last week.
UTEP's receiving corps is led by Cibolo Steele alum Tyrin Smith. Smith has 67 catches for 940 yards and six touchdowns. Reynaldo Flores has 47 catches for 511 yards and one touchdown.
On the ground UTSA has caused problems for opponents with the trio of Harris, Brendan Brady and Kevorian Barnes. Brady leads the Roadrunners with 690 yards and nine touchdowns on 152 carries. Harris has 525 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries. Barnes has run for 483 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries.
UTEP's running game is also something of a committee. Ronald Awatt leads the team for carries with 150 to go with 655 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Hawkins leads with 670 yards with three touchdowns. Flores leads in rushing touchdowns with four.
Prediction time
Brother Bowl X will be the final time that UTSA and UTEP play each other as conference opponents. If someday the series is renewed it will be as a non-conference contest.
With all that is on the line this should be an exciting game for the fans who make their way into the Alamodome on Saturday afternoon. UTEP is in must-win territory if they want to have a chance at a bowl game. UTSA is in must-win territory if they want to have a chance at an 8-0 record in conference play and a second straight 10-win season.
Both teams will be riding high coming into the Alamodome. UTSA beat Rice 41-7 last week and UTEP beat FIU 40-6. This has been a fun rivalry series and both teams will do their best to make the final contest an interesting one.
I don't see this one going five overtimes like the 2016 game did, but UTEP will keep it close for a while before UTSA is able to pull away in the end.
My Pick: UTSA 37 UTEP 23
