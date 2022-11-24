On September 21, 2013 the UTSA Roadrunners began the Conference USA era when they traveled to El Paso to take on the UTEP Miners.

3,353 days later, on November 26, 2022 UTSA will close out the regular season portion of its time in Conference USA when it hosts the UTEP Miners.

In the years between those meetings the Roadrunners and MIners fit quite a rivalry in. UTSA won that first game in 2013 by a score of 32-13. It was the start of a five-game stretch that saw the road team win each game between UTSA and UTEP. In 2014 the Miners handed the Roadrunners their worst loss in program history when UTEP beat UTSA 34-0 in the Alamodome.

UTSA won in El Paso in 2015 and 2017. In 2016 the Roadrunners and Miners played a five overtime game in the Alamodome that seemed like it would never end. The Miners won that game. It remains the last game the Miners have won in the series.

UTSA finally snapped that road team streak when it won the 2018 game in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners were victorious in El Paso in 2019 and in the Alamodome in 2020 to push their streak at the time to four in a row against UTEP.

Last year the Roadrunners continued their dominance in El Paso with a 44-23 win over the Miners. It was the Roadrunners ninth win of the 2021 season, moving their record at the time to 9-0. It was also the Roadrunners fifth win in a row against UTEP.

Before they ever met on the field UTSA and UTEP were linked by virtue of both being members of the UT-system. UTEP was founded as the State School of Mines in 1914. That same year the Miners started playing football. UTEP is the second oldest university in the UT-system. Only UT-Austin is older than UTEP.

It was 55 years after UTEP's founding that UTSA was created in 1969. In 2010 as UTSA began its football program, the Roadrunners first practice gear was given to them by UTEP.

In 2013, UTSA became conference mates with UTEP. The Miners have resided in Conference USA since 2005. Now the two meet one final time as conference foes before UTSA heads off to the American Athletic Conference for the 2023 season.