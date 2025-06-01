(Photo by @arshots Alonso Ramirez)

Unfortunately, we have been informed that BirdsUp.com will not be kept on after the On3/Rivals transition next month. While it is never the news you want to hear, I understand the decision and am very appreciative of the time we did have with the network. It has been tough finding the words that encapsulate what these twelve years have meant to me. When I started as an intern covering the baseball program, I figured it would only be a semester-long commitment. Something cool to do for a few months, and then it would be over. Little did I know that a decade-plus later, something that started as a fun gig would take up a big chunk of my life. But like anything in life, good things have to come to an end. So, as I’ve tried to find the right words, the only logical thing to say is thank you.

To my wife, who has been nothing but supportive all these years. She always knew that once fall time came around, I disappeared into the pits of football season. She always respected that because she understood how much it mattered to me, and for that, I am ever grateful. Now, as our family has grown, I am excited to share my passion with my son through a different lens—a lens that, quite frankly, has gotten a bit blurry over the years.

To Mike Craven, who entrusted me with the site all those years ago. Who taught me how to run a site with professionalism and respect. Without his advice and guidance, I would not have gotten very far.

To Stephen, Chase, Burk, Brandon, Alonso, Julio, Lys, and countless others who have contributed throughout the years, the site would not be what it is without your time and dedication. I am very proud of the content we have created. Thank you for trusting me.