For four seasons, as he was dominating the line of scrimmage, it was hard to miss Kevin Strong, Jr. The big man from Cleveland, Texas, after a decorated high school career. He redshirted as a freshman but found himself a key contributor in the 2015 season, starting seven games and playing in all 12. As a sophomore he would draw 10 starts, recording a sack, two forced fumbles, and blocked a field goal against Louisiana Tech and an extra point attempt by New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl.

Strong continues to find his way in the league as a pro but has earned consistent playing time for a surprising Lions team this season. He recently took some time after practice to talk about the freezing cold temps of New Mexico, the value of sleep, and what he misses most about Texas.

He would fully entrench himself as a starter for his junior and senior years, earning second team and honorable mention All-Conference honors. Then the NFL came calling. While he would go undrafted in 2019, there is always a need for skilled defensive linemen and Strong would sign as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions . He quickly drew praise from the coaching staff and would make the 53-man roster when camp broke in time for the 2019-20 season.

EM: First things first, Kevin. I know you grew up in Cleveland in the Houston area. How did you decide UTSA was the place you wanted to come to school and continue your football career? What specifically about UTSA did you love?

KS: Well, when I started getting offers after my sophomore year, I really had never heard of UTSA before in my life. They kept sending me stuff and were showing me a lot of love. That’s how I found out who UTSA was. I ended up taking a trip down there and it just ended up working out. I felt comfortable there on my trip. I basically committed to them the next day.

I really just loved the culture. My teammates really felt like my family and things like that. I know I loved playing in the Alamodome too. Playing there was the first time I’d ever played in a dome. Overall, I would say the culture and atmosphere made me love UTSA. It’s a cool school.

EM: What would you say are some of your favorite memories of playing here with the Roadrunners?

KS: Definitely one big one was becoming bowl eligible. That was one of the best experiences I ever had with UTSA. That was real cool. Also, beating Baylor for our first power five win was also real cool.

EM: For sure. Speaking of that bowl game, how were you able to deal with how cold it was? I know me watching from the stands is different than y’all being down there on the field, but how were you able to handle the weather?

KS: Man, it was ridiculous. I had never been in cold like that before. I hated it. It was horrible. The more I was on the field and moving was how I was able to handle it. I just wanted to be on the field. The only problem was when I was standing on the sidelines freezing. They had heaters out there and stuff. It was freezing, but I dealt with it.

EM: What’s Detroit been like for you? How are you enjoying the city?

KS: I haven’t really just got out and seen the city as much as I want to. But it’s cool for the most part. It’s a big city and they got hella food here that I have to check out. I haven’t been able to check out the cold, but I ain’t interested in that.

For the most part though, I really like it. The people are cool, the fans are real die hard and the support is real and it’s there. So far, it’s been good.