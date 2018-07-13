Ticker
Tennessee Linebacker Taking His Recruitment Slowly

I got the chance to get to know Dorian Hopkins, the linebacker out of Memphis University School in Tennessee. He's ranked as a 5.5 3 star prospect and measures in at 6'0" and weighs in around 230 pounds. He says that he mainly hears from Arkansas and Tulsa. Hopkins also says that he hasn't heard much from UTSA lately.

