Tennessee Linebacker Taking His Recruitment Slowly
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
I got the chance to get to know Dorian Hopkins, the linebacker out of Memphis University School in Tennessee. He's ranked as a 5.5 3 star prospect and measures in at 6'0" and weighs in around 230 pounds. He says that he mainly hears from Arkansas and Tulsa. Hopkins also says that he hasn't heard much from UTSA lately.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news