BirdsUp - Still Undefeated: UTSA moves to 4-0 all-time against Texas State

Some day Texas State will beat UTSA on the football field. They came the closest they ever have on Saturday afternoon in San Marcos. It took two overtimes but in the end a Hunter Duplessis field goal sailed through the uprights and sent UTSA home with a 51-48 win and continued ownership of the I-35 trophy. UTSA improved to 4-0 all-time against their rivals 54 miles up the road.

"It was a great feeling to hold up that trophy," UTSA quarterback Frank Harris said following the game. "It was huge to get Coach Traylor his first win and keep that trophy at home."

If UTSA and Texas State play another game like the one they did on Saturday they might become regular features on ESPN 2. It would certainly be welcome to the players on both teams who hail from San Antonio.

"We have a lot of talent in the city of San Antonio," Rashad Wisdom said. "It’s big for us to show that even though we may not be as known as Houston or Dallas we have some good players down here."

A national audience was treated to possibly the greatest game in the history of the I-35 rivalry. It had just about everything a person could want. If it's an indication of what's to come the 10th season of UTSA football could be quite eventful.

"Our guys have a ton of character," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "I was proud of the way they kept bouncing back. That's what the culture is about."

The early going saw both teams score within their first three plays. Texas State scored on their third play of the game, a 66 yard touchdown pass from Tyler Vitt to Brock Sturges at the 13:48 mark of the first quarter.

Vitt was making the start in place of Brady McBride who had to miss the game because of COVID precautions. Vitt finished the day with 346 yards passing on 26 completions out of 40 attempts. Vitt also threw two interceptions.

UTSA answered on the ensuing drive. On their second play of the game Frank Harris ran in from 17 yards out. Hunter Duplessis added an extra point to tie the score at 7-7 with 13:23 left in the first quarter. It was Harris's first rushing touchdown in his college career.

"It’s been a long time since I ran into the endzone," Harris said. "It was a great feeling to go out there and score. I couldn’t do it without my O-Line."

Harris finished the day with 51 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. Harris also completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Little did the 7500 in attendance know but those would be the last points for a while. Early in the second quarter UTSA broke the deadlock with a 27 yard field goal by Duplessis at the 12:27 mark. UTSA added two more touchdowns in the four minutes before halftime. Frank Harris collected his second of the day at the 3:43 mark and Sincere McCormick notched his touchdown with 44 seconds left before the intermission.

McCormick finished the day as the Roadrunners' leading rusher with 197 yards on 29 carries. Those 197 yards were the most by an individual running back in program history.

"Without the line I wouldn’t have (nearly) 200 yards," McCormick said. "They brought me to the promised land. When it came down to it we got the yards we needed."

The Roadrunners went into the intermission with a 24-7 lead and feelings that this one might turn out like the previous three meetings.