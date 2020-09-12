BirdsUp - Still Undefeated: UTSA moves to 4-0 all-time against Texas State

Still Undefeated: UTSA moves to 4-0 all-time against Texas State
The fourth meeting between the Roadrunners and Bobcats was perhaps the most thrilling of them all as UTSA won 51-48 in double overtime.
Some day Texas State will beat UTSA on the football field. They came the closest they ever have on Saturday afternoon in San Marcos. It took two overtimes but in the end a Hunter Duplessis field goal sailed through the uprights and sent UTSA home with a 51-48 win and continued ownership of the I-35 trophy. UTSA improved to 4-0 all-time against their rivals 54 miles up the road.
"It was a great feeling to hold up that trophy," UTSA quarterback Frank Harris said following the game. "It was huge to get Coach Traylor his first win and keep that trophy at home."
If UTSA and Texas State play another game like the one they did on Saturday they might become regular features on ESPN 2. It would certainly be welcome to the players on both teams who hail from San Antonio.
"We have a lot of talent in the city of San Antonio," Rashad Wisdom said. "It’s big for us to show that even though we may not be as known as Houston or Dallas we have some good players down here."
A national audience was treated to possibly the greatest game in the history of the I-35 rivalry. It had just about everything a person could want. If it's an indication of what's to come the 10th season of UTSA football could be quite eventful.
"Our guys have a ton of character," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "I was proud of the way they kept bouncing back. That's what the culture is about."
The early going saw both teams score within their first three plays. Texas State scored on their third play of the game, a 66 yard touchdown pass from Tyler Vitt to Brock Sturges at the 13:48 mark of the first quarter.
Vitt was making the start in place of Brady McBride who had to miss the game because of COVID precautions. Vitt finished the day with 346 yards passing on 26 completions out of 40 attempts. Vitt also threw two interceptions.
UTSA answered on the ensuing drive. On their second play of the game Frank Harris ran in from 17 yards out. Hunter Duplessis added an extra point to tie the score at 7-7 with 13:23 left in the first quarter. It was Harris's first rushing touchdown in his college career.
"It’s been a long time since I ran into the endzone," Harris said. "It was a great feeling to go out there and score. I couldn’t do it without my O-Line."
Harris finished the day with 51 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. Harris also completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Little did the 7500 in attendance know but those would be the last points for a while. Early in the second quarter UTSA broke the deadlock with a 27 yard field goal by Duplessis at the 12:27 mark. UTSA added two more touchdowns in the four minutes before halftime. Frank Harris collected his second of the day at the 3:43 mark and Sincere McCormick notched his touchdown with 44 seconds left before the intermission.
McCormick finished the day as the Roadrunners' leading rusher with 197 yards on 29 carries. Those 197 yards were the most by an individual running back in program history.
"Without the line I wouldn’t have (nearly) 200 yards," McCormick said. "They brought me to the promised land. When it came down to it we got the yards we needed."
The Roadrunners went into the intermission with a 24-7 lead and feelings that this one might turn out like the previous three meetings.
The second half began with Texas State scoring on their opening drive. The Bobcats scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Vitt to Jah'Marae Sheread at the 11:28 mark. UTSA answered on their next drive, their second of the half, when Harris collected his third touchdown of the afternoon on a 13-yard run. Duplessis added the extra point and UTSA's lead went up to 31-14.
Texas State got to within 10 points again when Calvin Hill scored on a 12 yard run with 2:04 left in the third quarter. UTSA had to punt on their next possession before the end of the third quarter. The Bobcats got to within three points early in the fourth quarter when they drove 91 yards and Brock Sturges scored from two yards out at the 10:35 mark of the fourth quarter.
UTSA added a Duplessis field goal to go up 34-28 with 7:26 left to play. Then things went wild and crazy.
On their next drive Texas State threw what appeared to be a touchdown pass that with an extra point would have given them a lead. The play was reviewed and it was found that the receiver stepped out of bounds while trying to make the catch. Instead of a touchdown it was second down. Two plays later Rashad Wisdom intercepted a Vitt pass at the UTSA 19 and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown at the 3:24 mark of the fourth quarter. UTSA had a 41-28 lead. Wisdom reflected on his interception and what it meant to his family and the city that was inspired by his brother Bryce's fight against cancer.
"On the way up to the game I broke down on the bus because this is the first time not having Bryce with me at the game," Wisdom said. "I’m sure he was part of the reason I got the pick six and we got the win. I know he’s looking down smiling and I’m proud we got him the win."
The Bobcats didn't go away as they scored on their next drive to get within six points, 41-35 at the 1:51 mark of the fourth quarter. UTSA went three and out on their next possession and Texas State returned the punt 91 yards for a touchdown. Bobcats kicker Alan Orona had been perfect on his extra points up to that point but the game was too good to end in regulation and his extra point was no good. The score was tied at 41 with 1:16 left in regulation.
""I was kicking myself for not kicking the ball out of bounds," Traylor said. "I was glad when he missed that extra point. That was bad coaching on myself for not kicking it out of bounds."
Traylor and the Roadrunners decided not to tempt the fate of the Football Gods and decided to take their chances in overtime.
In the first overtime Texas State won the toss and chose to play defense first. UTSA took the ball and it took three plays but on 3rd and 10 Harris threw his lone touchdown pass of the afternoon to Joshua Cephus. Cephus made an incredible catch in the endzone to give UTSA a lead. There was a flag for pass interference but UTSA declined it and took the touchdown.
"I didn’t think I would get to (Cephus) because I was hit as I threw the ball," Harris said. "He made me look good on that one. That was a great catch from him."
Texas State tied the score on their next possession with a four yard pass from Vitt to Marcell Barbee.
A second overtime was needed. The Bobcats had first crack at the ball. They made it to the UTSA three before the Roadrunners defense made their last stand and forced Texas State to try a 20-yard field goal attempt. Perhaps affected by his missed PAT earlier in the afternoon, Orona missed the field goal. The kick sailed wide right into the San Marcos air.
UTSA took the ball knowing they just needed a field goal to win it. They drove the ball to the Texas State 12 yard line. On second down and 10 from the 12 UTSA sent Duplessis to try a 29-yard field goal attempt. Duplessis stepped up and etched his name into the pantheon of Roadrunner kickers with possibly the biggest kick on the road since Sean Ianno's winner at South Alabama in 2012.
It was euphoria for the Roadrunners as the ball sailed through the uprights and another experience of pain for the Bobcats. They continue to be Charlie Brown. UTSA is their Lucy, perpetually pulling the football away when they go to kick it.
Now the Roadrunners will look to carry the momentum into the home opener against Stephen F. Austin next saturday. The Roadrunners are hopeful they will have as good a crowd as can be in a socially distanced Alamodome.
""I'd buy a season ticket just to see them play," Traylor said. "It's all about the triangle of toughness and the 210. These kids are easy to love. We're going to get this thing rolling. It starts in San Antonio and works its way out."
Added McCormick, "We want to have the whole city behind us. We need y’all."
Kickoff for UTSA against SFA is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Saturday.
|UTSA
|Texas State
|
Score
|
51
|
48
|
total yards
|
499
|
472
|
passing yards
|
169
|
349
|
Pass completions/attempts
|
23 of 31
|
27 of 41
|
Interceptions thrown
|
0
|
2
|
Rushing yards
|
330
|
123
|
Rushing attempts
|
51
|
37
|
Time of Possession
|
30:16
|
44:44
NEXT WEEK: UTSA (1-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin. Sept. 19. 2 p.m. in the Alamodome.
