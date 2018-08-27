Well it has happened again. August is coming and going which means it is time to kickoff another season of UTSA football. A year ago in the forums I predicted UTSA would go 10-2 in the regular season and beat Arkansas in a bowl game.

Turns out I was off on their regular season win total by four games as they finished 6-5. The opener against Houston that wasn't played because of Hurricane Harvey left a shadow over the rest of the season.

This year the Roadrunners have to replace some key pieces like quarterback Dalton Sturm (at press time looking for a job in the NFL after the Cowboys cut him) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (at press time making plays for the New Orleans Saints). That being said the Roadrunners will still be talented enough to be better than the experts think.

Without further ado is my predictions for the Roadrunners game by game. Of course these will probably be wrong but then so are most predictions ever made.

Game 1: UTSA 20 Arizona State 23 (UTSA Record: 0-1, 0-0 Conference)

Why I think this: In the first game of a season anything can happen. On top of that Arizona State will be playing their first game under Herm Edwards. It could look a lot like the 2016 matchup with UTSA holding an early advantage and Arizona State coming back to win.

Game 2: UTSA 17 Baylor 14 (1-1, 0-0)

Why I think this: A year ago the Roadrunners got their first ever win over a power five conference foe with a 17-10 win over the Bears in Waco. This year the Bears are out for revenge but UTSA has been selling the city of San Antonio on this game for months. The Alamodome will help push the Birds past the Bears.

Game 3: UTSA 7 Kansas State 28 (1-2, 0-0)

Why I think this: The last time these two met was in 2015 with Kansas winning 30-3 in San Antonio. This time the game is in Manhattan, Kansas. UTSA will get a touchdown but K-State will get four.

Game 4: UTSA 31 Texas State 20 (2-2, 0-0)

Why I think this: One day the Bobcats will beat UTSA in football. This won't be that day. It will be closer than last year's contest but for the second year in a row the Roadrunner defense will make a few plays that earn the win.

Game 5: UTSA 33 UTEP 17 (3-2, 1-0)

Why I think this: Four times the Roadrunners and Miners have played. Four times the road team has won. This year is the fifth meeting. Fifth time will be the charm as UTSA beats UTEP and avenges the five-overtime loss at home in 2016.

Game 6: UTSA 28 Rice 21 (4-2, 2-0)

Why I think this: The games are always thrilling when the feathers fly between UTSA and Rice. The game will be back and forth but UTSA will hold on for the seven-point win over the Owls.

Game 7: UTSA 17 Louisiana Tech 16 (5-2, 3-0)

Why I think this: UTSA has only beaten Louisiana Tech once, 30-10 back in 2013. That game was in San Antonio. This year's game is in San Antonio and that will be enough to help lift the Roadrunners. This one could end on a Sackett field goal as time expires.

Game 8: UTSA 23 Southern Miss 27 (5-3, 3-1)

Why I think this: UTSA will go into Hattiesburg with momentum but the Golden Eagles will slow that momentum by knocking off the Roadrunners.

Game 9: UTSA 17 UAB 20 (5-4, 3-2)

Why I think this: The Hattiesburg-Birmingham road trip will not be easy for the Roadrunners. Fans will fear that another collapse is coming but the Roadrunners won't buy into those fears.

Game 10: UTSA 31 FIU 14 (6-4, 4-2)

Why I think this: UTSA will return home on a two game losing streak but a game in the Alamodome and the chance to get their sixth win will be all the Roadrunners need to get the win.

Game 11: UTSA 21 Marshall 25 (6-5, 4-3)

Why I think this: Huntington, WV can be cold in November. The Thundering Herd is always tough to beat at home. UTSA will give Marshall all they can handle but in the end the Roadrunners will fall short of a chance at their seventh win.

Game 12: UTSA 31 North Texas 28 (7-5, 5-3)

Why I think this: Back in 2013 the Mean Green were on their way to winning the west division. Then they lost to UTSA. This year the Mean Green will likewise have dreams of making a return trip to the championship game they lost last year. UTSA, still stinging from the loss last year, will get revenge and also keep North Texas out of the conference championship game. The state's newest rivalry will add another chapter.

Bowl Game: UTSA 24 South Alabama 17 in the New Orleans Bowl (8-5 overall record)

Why I think this: Last year the Roadrunners got to six wins but it wasn't enough to get a bowl berth. This year the Roadrunners get the seventh that by conference rules guarantees them a bowl spot. UTSA gets to spend a few days in December down in New Orleans. There they meet an old foe, South Alabama. The Roadrunners celebrate on Bourbon Street with their first bowl win.