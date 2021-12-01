Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (9-3)

After (I believe) seven years of contributing to staff predictions here, I finally get the opportunity to predict a conference championship game. And what an entertaining championship game it will be. The Roadrunners have already bested the Hilltoppers once this year, but it required a physics-defying diving interception from Clarence Hicks within the five yard line to secure the win. The two programs have combined to lose just one game since that interception, though Western Kentucky has looked more impressive in their recent wins.

WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe has been more or less unstoppable down the stretch, but the resurgence of WKU's defense has been just as big of a story. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners have seemingly lost the spring in their step, culminating in an embarrassing blowout loss to North Texas last week. I think UTSA will channel some anger from that performance (and the energy from a raucous crowd) into their best performance in weeks, but busted assignments in the secondary will be hard to hide against Bailey Zappe. The Hilltoppers will pull out a close win in a game full of lead changes and big plays.

WKU 34, UTSA 31





Chase Otero - Photog - (11-1)

A chance to be a champion is on the line Saturday. These two teams are familiar enough with each other. WKU is red-hot right now and looking to add to their trophy case.

The crowd for this game is going to be huge for the Roadrunners. UTSA has also been in close games what feels like all year. The deciding factor will be who can make the least mistakes, and who will capitalize on them.

UTSA 41, WKU 38





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (10-2)

The thing that UTSA has played for is finally here. A conference championship game will be played in the Alamodome. It will be interesting to see how the Roadrunners rebound from last week in Denton. Two things going for UTSA is that they won't have to deal with rain this Friday night and they will be playing before a raucous home crowd.

Enter the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and their high flying air-raid offense. UTSA dispatched the Hilltoppers in Bowling Green back in October. WKU hasn't lost since then but they have also never played in a place like the Alamodome at high capacity. That home field advantage will be what lifts UTSA to the conference championship victory.

UTSA 38, WKU 31





Burk Frey - Photog - (11-1)

What a time to be a UTSA fan. Every single thing but one has gone right this season (that's not hyperbole, it really has been nearly everything) and here we are not only playing in our first conference championship, but hosting it too. The team has earned this through their hard work and talent. Major, major props. If I can step out of my journalist shoes for a moment and into my alumnus shoes, I want to take a moment to express my complete gratitude to the 2021 players and staff. Thank you.

Speaking of shoes, here's the other one about to drop. It is hard — really hard — to beat any team twice in one year. That's bad enough. But on top of that, the elephant in the room is that UTSA has statistically regressed in the second half of this season in several facets while WKU has improved. You can tell confidence among the Roadrunner faithful isn't as high as usual, and that's not because of UNT. It's because of the last 3 weeks. There are several ways I can think of that UTSA could win this game, but at the moment I don't see it. It's been a heck of a ride no matter what.

WKU 42, UTSA 35





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (11-1)

UTSA is at home facing one of their toughest opponents in a rematch of probably one of their most exciting games this year in the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. In there first meeting UTSA escaped with a 6 point win in which the teams totaled 96 combined points. The Roadrunner fans are in for a goodie as these 2 teams are the hottest in the conference. WKU hadn’t tasted defeat since the loss to UTSA. I believe they will be highly motivated and test the Roadrunners. Only problem is this is in the Alamodome and it will be the same result for Hilltoppers as the better defense wins championships and that resides in the 210.

UTSA 45, WKU 38





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (8-4)

Eleven years of existence culminates this Friday versus WKU. It has been a long road to get here for fans, players, administrators, etc. This is a celebration of UTSA whether the Roadrunners win or not in my opinion, but man wouldn't it be something if UTSA pulled it off?

For UTSA the gameplay will be simple. Can you slow down Zappe? The answer for everyone in CUSA has been a resounding no. I have no reason to believe a defense that has struggled of late will be able to do any better. This is going to be a one possession game I have no doubt about it. Even if UTSA goes down, they will find a way to be in till the end. Unfortunately, I think the championship will elude the Roadrunners this season.

WKU 37, UTSA 35



