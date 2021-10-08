Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (4-1)

Very tough prediction this week as both teams are so polar opposite, it's hard to have any clue what to expect. Will UTSA's mediocre secondary get blitzed by an unbelievable WKU passing attack? Is the WKU defense really as bad as they appear statistically? The Roadrunners will definitely seek to extend their drives to eat the clock, while Bailey Zappe will punish UTSA for each and every busted coverage. I think UTSA is the better team but the match up may favor the home squad.

WKU 33, UTSA 30





Chase Otero - Photog - (5-0)

UTSA must feel like they're living in a dream, tied for the hottest start in program history. However, it might be time to wake up as the Roadrunners will be facing the most dangerous offense in the nation up in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are setting the country on fire thanks to their stud quarterback, Bailey Zappe.

The Roadrunners are going to have to solve their defensive liabilities quickly if they want to have a chance in this one because this game is going to put a spotlight on their secondary. Make sure to have the popcorn ready Saturday night. I believe this match will be a close one.

UTSA 35, WKU 34





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (4-1)

UTSA takes its unblemished record on the road to Western Kentucky this weekend. The Roadrunners will try to get to 6-0 for the first time in program history. To do it UTSA will have to solve the riddle of the Hilltoppers passing attack led by Bailey Zappe. Through four games Zappe has already thrown for 16 touchdowns.

For UTSA to move to 6-0 they will need to contain the Hilltoppers between the goal lines. Zappe will probably still throw for a ton of yards against UTSA but the Roadrunners have to make sure those yards don't translate into too many touchdowns. If UTSA can get a turnover or two it might help their cause.

I believe the Roadrunners can get that turnover and this will be the week that the run game finds some consistency. I'll take UTSA in a close one.

UTSA 28, WKU 24





Burk Frey - Photog - (5-0)

Bad news, Roadrunner fans: UTSA is historically 3-6 all-time when traveling to play in the Eastern Time Zone. Good news: Western Kentucky is just on this side of the line into Central Time.

That's a joke, see, because this game is such a tough one to predict that I'm grasping at straws. It's not that the score will be close necessarily (although it may be), it's that even the statistical models and the usual prognosticators are all over the place. WKU probably has a leg up on UTSA in the matchup, and might be more likely to win. But the thing I keep coming back to is that the Roadrunners have shown an incredible level of grit in the face of adversity this year. They're just... not losing when previous UTSA teams would.

Will the Triangle travel? I have to run with "yes" until shown otherwise.

UTSA 35, WKU 31





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (5-0)

This has the makeup of being a fun game, with receivers running wide open and creative play calling! Open space tackling will be the separating factor for this one and I edge UTSA in that area. UTSA is giving up 29 points per game on the road opposed to 10 points per game at home. The Hilltoppers come in averaging more points per game than the Roadrunners at 39.0 against 34.6 for UTSA. I believe UTSA will make timely plays and force a turnover to be the difference in a close win.

UTSA 41, WKU 37





Garret Wright - Contributor - (4-1)

UTSA will be playing a WKU team who has something to prove: that they are not as bad as their record would indicate. However, I don’t see UTSA taking their foot off the gas any time soon. They will come out with the win, but I think it’s going to be a come from behind victory.

UTSA 37, WKU 34





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (3-2)

This will probably be one of the hardest games to pick this season. These Air Raid teams are so tough to decipher. They never tend to be as good or as bad as you think. That is why you see Mike Leach beat LSU one week and lose to a G5 team the next. UTSA is definitely the more well rounded team; will that matter against a flame thrower of an offense? I guess we will find out. Zappe plays with a chip on his shoulder against a team from Texas. The Hilltoppers win a close one.

WKU 37, UTSA 34



