Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (11-0)

With hosting rights for the conference championship game locked down, UTSA can take their foot off the gas a little bit as they return home to host the UTEP Miners. Winners of five straight against the Miners, UTSA is a heavy favorite this week with UTEP possibly starting their backup quarterback. The Roadrunners should win this one comfortably thanks to their advantage in the passing game, though I do think UTEP will keep the game close as the Roadrunners rotate their second string in repeatedly to keep the starters fresh for the championship game next Friday.

UTSA 27, UTEP 16





Chase Otero - Photog - (10-1)

With this being the last game of the regular season for both teams, UTEP and UTSA will be looking to make a statement as this will also be the last time these teams face each other for the foreseeable future. Riding high off the thought of finishing conference play undefeated, I predict UTSA rides into the sunset with another win.

UTSA 35, UTEP 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (11-0)

It seems kind of fitting that UTSA's final regular season Conference USA game comes against the team the Roadrunners played in their first regular season Conference USA game in 2013. UTEP and UTSA developed quite a rivalry in between that first game and this Saturday. Now comes the finale. UTEP is fighting for bowl eligibility. UTSA is trying for the first 8-0 conference record in school history. Both teams really want the win but UTSA will do enough to get the win and finish their time in Conference USA as they began it, with a win over UTEP

UTSA 37, UTEP 23





Burk Frey - Photog - (9-2)

Truth be told, I'm feeling a little sentimental about the finale of this short but storied UTSA vs. UTEP / blue & orange vs. orange & blue / family vs. family rivalry. It's been a fun one with our cousins in El Paso, with some of the best tailgating, camaraderie, and in-game theatrics (home and away) I've had the pleasure of enjoying. But it's not goodbye, it's see you later, and I can't wait for UTSA to schedule an out of conference home-and-home con los primos in a few years.



For this game, it's very possible it'll be a blowout win like last week, but I'm feeling something unexpectedly subdued. Maybe that takes the form of a low(er) scoring, lower key result that still gives all the warm feels — a fitting end to a fruitful C-USA tenure for the Roadrunners.

UTSA 28, UTEP 13







Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (10-1)

Last regular season conference game against an instate rival. This can go only one way and that's bad for the Miners. UTSA has found their ground game again through all injuries and Frank Harris knows how to use all his teammates talents to the utmost of their abilities. The defense is primed only given up 14 points combined the last 2 games. Roadrunners run away with this one.

UTSA 48, UTEP 14





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (10-1)

What a wild regular season this has been. UTSA has everything locked up as they await their foe for next week's Conference USA Championship game. The Roadrunners will try and avoid the magnitude of next week's game as they hold off UTEP one last time as conference foes. The Miners play hard for three quarters, but the Roadrunners are just too much.

UTSA 34, UTEP 27



