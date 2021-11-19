Staff Predictions: UAB

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (8-2)

The game we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Two heavyweights walk into the Alamodome in front of 30k+ screaming fans. Only one walks out as the western division champion. UAB will need to overcome a lack of discipline if they're to walk out of the Dome with the crown. Meanwhile, UTSA will be forced to rebound offensively after stumbling a few times against Southern Miss last week. It's going to be a raucous nail-biter, but Frank Harris finds a way to pull out the win for the Roadrunners in the fourth quarter, preventing a fourth-straight trip to the conference championship for the Blazers.

UTSA 24, UAB 20





Chase Otero - Photog - (10-0)

Two top-dogs found their way to a final battle, and only one will move on to the C-USA Title game. UAB has been here before, winning the last three West Division titles. UTSA hasn't even been in the conversation... until now.

This game evokes a feeling from UTSA's fanbase I don't think I've ever seen before. I can't see either team looking past this game, without taking care of business first. Both teams have an excellent defense, so quarterback play with be crucial this Saturday. Strap yourself in if you're able to attend this game in person, and absolutely think about bringing some earplugs.

UTSA 34, UAB 24





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (9-1)

Almost as soon as last season ended the one conference game circled on everyone's calendar in San Antonio and Birmingham was the UTSA-UAB game. It is finally here. UAB comes to the Alamodome where they haven't lost since 2013. Last season was the closest the Roadrunners have come to beating UAB since that first meeting back in 2013.

These two teams are about equal on paper but there are two things going for UTSA that should help carry them to the win on Saturday. For one the crowd should be the largest this season and will likely be the loudest its been all year. Reason number two is that UTSA has one of the best turnover differentials in the country. A timely turnover and the raucous crowd will help lift the Roadrunners to the top of the West.

UTSA 31, UAB 24





Burk Frey - Photog - (10-0)

While scores have been close here and there, it's been a handful of weeks since the Roadrunners have faced an opponent who can truly go toe-to-toe with them. UTSA has fared well in such challenges this season, but this is the first one in a while.

This UAB Blazer team will look to take the top off of UTSA's defense and assert themselves on the line throughout the game. Quality line play from UTSA, in turn, is a must if they want to clinch the win and the C-USA West division. Just a hunch, but I'll also have my eye out for a big game on the ground for the Roadrunners. Give me the Birds in a heart pounder.

UTSA 30, UAB 26





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (10-0)

This is a Big Boy match up between defending conference champion in UAB and the nationally ranked top 25 UTSA Roadrunners. I expect this game to be a slugfest from the kick off. Two teams who have a calling card defense and a solid identity on offense. I definitely think this is game fans had circled at the beginning of the year for UTSA . It will take a fully concentrated effort and elite performance to defeat an opponent who is confident in themselves and holds an impressive victory over you (UTSA) last year. This will be an entertaining game for the Roadrunner faithful and another defining moment in the programs history.

UTSA 44, UAB 31





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (7-3)

It was always going to come down to this game between these two teams. It is only right for this game to be the deciding factor after the tiebreakers did not "break" UTSA's way last season.

You can feel the extra sense of focus and intensity this week. This UTSA team wants this. The fanbase wants this. Everyone has waited a decade to play/watch a game of this magnitude. While this is not a championship game, it almost feels like the final boss battle before playing the final level to beat the game. This Saturday the Roadrunners slays the dragon.

UTSA 30, UAB 24



