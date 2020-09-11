Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - 2019 Record (9-3)

Jeff Traylor really got dealt a tough hand in his first collegiate head coaching gig. Having to manage coronavirus in his program, missing spring camp, and having his schedule completely reshuffled all within the first few months of work certainly isn't ideal. Now he'll have to get his team ready to go against their biggest rival, all on national TV in UTSA's first game under Traylor. A loss this week is, on one hand, completely understandable, while also hard to forgive as the Roadrunners have yet to be bested by the Bobcats on the gridiron. UTSA's athleticism on offense and at the edge on defense will make this game action packed, but ultimately I think Texas State will be a bit more polished.

Texas State 31, UTSA 27





Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - 2019 Record (8-4)

Is it wrong to feel like everyone has already won?

Glad to be back in the saddle for another fantastic college football season. A year for the unpredictable, as mere months ago we were all on the ropes for how foggy the season was looking... but how about now baby!

Out with the old, and into a new beginning. UTSA is starting off 2020 with its brand-new coaching staff, but a lot of familiar faces still remain on the field. Without a game under its belt yet, UTSA looks to keep their own cards close to their chest as very few roster updates have left the mouth of the Roadrunner football program. I assume Frank Harris is starting this Saturday; bold move. San Marcos, on the other hand, has shown that they're ready for some limelight. Last week, their season-opening game proved the Bobcats are fully able to hold their own with dangerous QB/RB production and a defense that had flashes of excellence.

This is going to be a close one. UTSA looks to leave San Marcos Saturday evening 1-0... and I think they will.

UTSA 31, Texas State 28





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - 2019 Record (12-0)

The long awaited start of the Jeff Traylor Era is here. It took a week longer than originally scheduled, but opening at Texas State is more manageable than opening at the defending national champions LSU would have been. Traylor also got a much needed extra week to work with the team after not getting a spring practice season.

Texas State is coming off a close loss to an SMU team that has gotten back to heights not seen since the Reagan Administration. The Bobcats know the facts of this rivalry with UTSA, and know that this is their best chance to get a win over UTSA with the Roadrunners in a transitional state with a new coach. It will be a close game throughout. In my preview I flipped a coin and it came up maroon. I don't want to do it, but I have to stay with my prediction.

Texas State 28, UTSA 24





Burk Frey - Photog - 2019 Record (11-1)

What we have here is a type of observation bias. It’s very simple. Had UTSA been the first to play this year (and looked improved, as Texas State did) while the Bobcats were still awaiting their first game, most followers of this program would be feeling pure confidence. Vegas, even, would likely have the Roadrunners favored. Yet in reality the reverse happened, leaving the uncomfortable pall of uncertainty in the San Antonio air.

We’re looking at a fairly successful game on one end (TXST), nothing yet on the other end (UTSA), and assuming from there. If it were flipped, we’d feel a lot better.

Let’s throw that lack of confidence out the door. I see a Bobcat quarterback who shows great promise but nevertheless can be forced into errant throws, mistakes, and questionable decisions. I see an SMU team that played well yet didn’t exploit that weakness, and in fact lost the turnover battle. I see a UTSA defense with the potential and talent to capitalize on that same weakness. I see a UTSA team who, like their opponent, is possibly much improved. If the Runners can click early enough in the first half and onward, chalk up a win. Pressure’s on.

UTSA 31, Texas State 23





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer

A new head coach's best friend is a solid running game. That paired with a season-opener rivalry game equals smash mouth football! I suspect with Sincere McCormick in the back field and unfamiliarity on his side that Jeff Traylor will make his new staff's presence known.

I expect a heavy run gameplan with passing game feel out calls. Texas State is the perfect team to apply both on. With the Bobcats coming off last week giving up 544 yards, UTSA must feel confident in taking advantage of what the film has shown on both sides of the ball! You can throw the numbers out the window when it comes to rivalry games; it can be nutty! My prediction is

UTSA 24, Texas State 20





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - 2019 Record (12-0)

I honestly did not think we would get here. It has been a crazy year but UTSA Football and the Jeff Traylor era is finally here. First up a matchup with rival Texas State, no biggie.

As for the game itself I have found hard for me to rationalize picking UTSA to win this game. I will spare you the offense/defense breakdown, but let's just lay out some facts. Practice time has been at a premium since the team did not have a spring. COVID has already ruled out 8 players for this week. They are implementing new offensive /defensive schemes. The playbook will be simplified because said lack of practice time. And we have not even gotten to how well Texas State looked last week.

I think it will be closer than what Vegas expects, but the Bobcats take their first game in the series.

Texas State 30, UTSA 23