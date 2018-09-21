Staff Predictions: Texas State
UTSA takes on Texas State in the I-35 Showdown this weekend. The Roadrunners look to improve to 3-0 all-time vs. the Bobcats. Our Predictions:
Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (3-0)
Win or lose, someone on Twitter is going meltdown mode. Both of these teams desperately need a win so expect both teams to put all of their cards on the table. Unfortunately for both teams and all the viewers' eyes, I don't think either program has a hand to play that will lead to a lot of touchdowns.
On the Bobcats end of things I think they'll be depending on Willie Jones III to bail them out of third and long situations. I think he has the legs and vision to do so. UTSA should be more efficient on the ground but I think they'll still struggle to pop big plays. I think the Roadrunners will rack up field goals to outpace Texas State in an ugly game.
UTSA 19, Texas State 17
Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (1-2)
The I-35 Rivalry is honestly one of my favorite games on the schedule, now that we can keep consistency with it year after year. The low-key animosity between UTSA and Texas State students has been a phenomenon since before UTSA had a football team. The “hate” between our schools is always spirited, but never a real hatred.
With the tour of Power-5 teams finally over, I believe UTSA is finally going to be able to reap the rewards of a first win this weekend. I love my Texas State brethren, and I love watching them lose even more!
UTSA 31, Texas State 24
Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (2-1)
Well the Roadrunners got through the power-5 gauntlet of their schedule and did it without major injuries. Now the schedule becomes comparatively easier. That doesn't mean the wins will fall out of the sky, at least late in the year.
This week the Roadrunners begin a three-week stretch of winnable games. It starts with a visit from Texas State. The Bobcats haven't looked overpowering and UTSA will be looking to get their first win of the year. Both teams are relatively young. That coupled with the game being in San Antonio will help the Roadrunners to their first victory.
UTSA 35, Texas State 20
Burk Frey - Photog - Record (2-1)
Now comes the part of the schedule where the Roadrunners decide what kind of team they are. Does this year's UTSA squad let early losses control their season? Or are they the type to push through adversity? I don't know, and neither does anyone else outside that locker room.
What we do know is that a floundering 1-2 Texas State (with an SWAC win to their name) comes at the perfect moment on the schedule for the UTSA players and coaches to reset and get their collective mind right. Use this game as an opportunity, get the win no matter how ugly, and move forward to a successful remainder of the season. Oh, and fans: time to enjoy the rivalry.
UTSA 28, Texas State 23
Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (2-1)
After last year's beatdown of Texas State, the Bobcats are going to be coming in looking for revenge. As of right now, UTSA is a 7 point favorite, and I honestly think that isn't enough. The Roadrunners are looking to get their first win and are also looking to hand the Bobcats another beat down.I could see it being a close game, but UTSA pulls away at the end.
UTSA 31, Texas State 21
Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (0-0)
Frank Wilson and his staff have been excoriated -- EXCORIATED, I tell you -- all week long because of the decision making in the game against Kansas State. I believe this week, he proves all those who sip the haterade wrong. There will be severe growing pains this season with all the new coaches and players as they all get used to one another, but this game they show what the potential of all the talent that's been recruited is capable of.
Plus, it's trite, but this is a rivalry game and it is time for the Roadrunners to let all that pent-up frustration loose.
UTSA 27, Texas State 10
Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (3-0)
Both teams are desperate for a win this weekend. Texas State is coming off of an embarrassing loss to South Alabama after having a lead late in the game. Everett Withers appears to be on the hot seat after yet another slow start to their season. A win here would really help calm the mounting pressure from their fan base for wins. If Willie Jones can improve in the passing game the Bobcat offense might be able to move the ball quite well on a UTSA secondary that has struggled in their first three weeks.
Frank Wilson and his players are probably tired of hearing how bad they performed in all aspects of their game and look to take their frustrations out on Texas State. Look for the Roadrunners to want to jump out early and never look back as they want to start this new phase of the season with a win. Roadrunners beat the spread.
UTSA 30, Texas State 20