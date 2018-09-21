UTSA takes on Texas State in the I-35 Showdown this weekend. The Roadrunners look to improve to 3-0 all-time vs. the Bobcats. Our Predictions:

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (3-0)

Win or lose, someone on Twitter is going meltdown mode. Both of these teams desperately need a win so expect both teams to put all of their cards on the table. Unfortunately for both teams and all the viewers' eyes, I don't think either program has a hand to play that will lead to a lot of touchdowns.

On the Bobcats end of things I think they'll be depending on Willie Jones III to bail them out of third and long situations. I think he has the legs and vision to do so. UTSA should be more efficient on the ground but I think they'll still struggle to pop big plays. I think the Roadrunners will rack up field goals to outpace Texas State in an ugly game.

UTSA 19, Texas State 17

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (1-2)

The I-35 Rivalry is honestly one of my favorite games on the schedule, now that we can keep consistency with it year after year. The low-key animosity between UTSA and Texas State students has been a phenomenon since before UTSA had a football team. The “hate” between our schools is always spirited, but never a real hatred.

With the tour of Power-5 teams finally over, I believe UTSA is finally going to be able to reap the rewards of a first win this weekend. I love my Texas State brethren, and I love watching them lose even more!

UTSA 31, Texas State 24

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (2-1)

Well the Roadrunners got through the power-5 gauntlet of their schedule and did it without major injuries. Now the schedule becomes comparatively easier. That doesn't mean the wins will fall out of the sky, at least late in the year.

This week the Roadrunners begin a three-week stretch of winnable games. It starts with a visit from Texas State. The Bobcats haven't looked overpowering and UTSA will be looking to get their first win of the year. Both teams are relatively young. That coupled with the game being in San Antonio will help the Roadrunners to their first victory.

UTSA 35, Texas State 20

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (2-1)

Now comes the part of the schedule where the Roadrunners decide what kind of team they are. Does this year's UTSA squad let early losses control their season? Or are they the type to push through adversity? I don't know, and neither does anyone else outside that locker room.

What we do know is that a floundering 1-2 Texas State (with an SWAC win to their name) comes at the perfect moment on the schedule for the UTSA players and coaches to reset and get their collective mind right. Use this game as an opportunity, get the win no matter how ugly, and move forward to a successful remainder of the season. Oh, and fans: time to enjoy the rivalry.

UTSA 28, Texas State 23



