Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (0-1)

Fresh off a thrilling double overtime win over a bitter rival, UTSA finds itself in a classic trap game situation. Thankfully for the Roadrunners, this week's opponent SFA doesn't quite have all the pieces necessary to knock off an FBS opponent. SFA Head Coach Colby Carthel was handed a raw deal, as he lost an entire senior class to NCAA violations in his first year as the Lumberjacks' head coach. SFA's roster is young, but they are experienced and have a lot of P5 transfers to lean on. I think SFA will have their moments, but UTSA's athleticism and pace will be too much for the Lumberjacks to handle over four quarters.

UTSA 34, SFA 10





Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (1-0)

Back in the Dome and it feels so good.

UTSA opens their first game at the Dome against The SFA Lumberjacks. On paper, The Roadrunners are favored by a lot. UTSA has the depth to put this game away, but witnessing last weeks game against Texas State... anything is possible to happen. I expect a big showing early from UTSA, with SFA scoring more towards the end of the game. UTSA is learning to not “take the cheese” and will leave the Alamodome undefeated.

UTSA 35, SFA 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - 2019 Record (0-1)

This weekend the Roadrunners open the home portion of the 2020 season with a visit from the SFA Lumberjacks. Home openers are usually a big deal and this one is no different as it will be the first home game under Coach Jeff Traylor. That it comes against his alma mater adds to the intrigue of the game.

As for the game itself: UTSA will be hoping to build on their win in San Marcos last weekend while SFA will be looking to complete the upset it was unable to do against UTEP. SFA will find out that UTSA is not UTEP and the socially distanced crowd will be raucous enough to help lift the Roadrunners. If UTSA can get off to a quick start it might turn into a depth game where many Roadrunners see action. I think it will be close early but UTSA will pull away to move to 2-0.

UTSA 41, SFA 14





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (1-0)

Welcome back to the Alamodome, UTSA Roadrunners. Feels good! And what a first home game for the beginning of the Jeff Traylor era; always fun to play one's alma mater. While former coach Frank Wilson never got that chance against Nicholls, program starter Larry Coker opened up against his alma mater of Northeastern (Oklahoma) State.

Back to the present. By necessity —particularly with the meat of the schedule coming up — this should be the week for Traylor and crew to play additional personnel, get guys minutes, and knock off the rust. And to do that, the starters will ideally need to assert themselves early. I feel optimistic about that chance, but without taking Stephen F. Austin for granted. They could easily pose a threat.

However, I think UTSA pulls ahead early and SFA adds a couple of late scores, resulting in a box score that appears closer than it was.

UTSA 37, SFA 27





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (1-0)

Trial and tribulations bring teams together or make them wither and crumble. Going through being an underdog and dominating Texas State to losing two double digit leads to a overtime victory. UTSA has come out and weathered an early rival game storm.

With that being said, I expect UTSA to dominate against SFA and correct errors from last week's game. I see a more vertical pass game with Frank Harris coming, as well as a repeat or surpassing performance by Sincere McCormick. To begin to separate yourself in games where you’re favored, it comes down to execution. SFA is the perfect opponent to exercise offensive / defensive game 1 demons. I don’t think this game is close. My prediction is...

UTSA 38, SFA 17





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (0-1)

Very glad to take my first prediction loss in over year. I am hoping to get back on track this week as UTSA returns home to take on the Lumberjacks of SFA.

UTSA surprised a lot of people including myself dominating Texas State in the first half of last week's game. The key this week is seeing if the Roadrunners can string together a complete game versus a lesser opponent.

The Lumberjacks have some talented players, but just do not have the depth to keep with UTSA. That is not to say SFA won't give UTSA a run for their money early on as teams get settled in. Ultimately, UTSA's depth will carry them to a big victory over SFA.

UTSA 38, SFA 13







