Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (10-0)

The Owls have just as much to play for this week as UTSA. While the Roadrunners are on the verge of another conference championship match, Rice is a win away from their first bowl game since 2014. UTSA will face a tougher fight this week than they saw against La Tech last week, but a surging run game will give the Roadrunners the win down the stretch in the second half.

UTSA 28, Rice 19





Chase Otero - Photog - (9-1)

Facing down their last road game of the season, UTSA is looking to keep their undefeated conference streak alive. On the other hand, Rice is looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. Rice's play through the last handful of games has been all over the place, but with the weather looking to be cold a rainy this weekend, I can see how this might work in Rice's favor. UTSA will have to say adios to the indoor football facility for a weekend and embrace Mother Nature. With the rout of La Tech behind them from last week, the Roadrunners look to be hitting their peak at the best time of the year.

UTSA 35 - Rice 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (10-0)

UTSA looks to complete the road schedule with a 5-1 record for the second year in a row when they travel to Rice this weekend. The Owls are looking to get their sixth win of the season and reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. That is also the last time the owls beat UTSA. I think the owls get their sixth win next week in Denton. This week the roadrunners will prevail in Houston.

UTSA 38 Rice 17





Burk Frey - Photog - (8-2)

I'm concerned about Saturday's football game. Rice and Coach Bloomgren, at 5-5, are backed up against a wall in the alley and the knife is out. The weather promises to be cold, rainy, and windy. All this can add up and things can go sideways in a hurry for UTSA.

I'll be looking at player morale and ball security as the two main variables in the result of the game. Ultimately, I predict UTSA running backs Barnes & Brady and some above average secondary play save this win for Roadrunners.

UTSA 24, Rice 17





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (9-1)

I am looking forward to a heavy ground game performance in this match up. While I think there will be quick pass play options for UTSA to use and that they excel at and motion of receivers showing their athleticism. The rock will be pounded and Roadrunners will run over Rice.

UTSA 31, Rice 14





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (9-1)

This seems like a carbon copy of the UNT game from last season. Rice still has bowl eligibility to play for, so the idea of this being an “easy” game can be thrown out the window. UTSA is very fortunate they got their running game going because they will need to have it rolling if they want to leave Rice with a win. The Roadrunners are tired of people brining up the UNT game. They continue rolling on the ground, but not before Rice makes things uncomfortable.

UTSA 24, Rice 20



