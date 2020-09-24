BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: Middle Tennessee State

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (1-1)

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders come to San Antonio at a low point in the program's modern history. After 17 years under Head Coach Rick Stockstill, has MTSU finally hit rock bottom? After posting just four wins last year, the Blue Raiders are off to a terrible start to 2020 as they hold the worst point differential in the country.

Yes, the Blue Raiders have looked unsightly in 2020, but the circumstances haven't been kind to them. MTSU has played two extremely tough teams, and are trying to develop a true freshman running back after their top two backs opted out of the season.

The Blue Raiders should improve over the course of the season, but it won't be overnight. Quarterback Asher O'Hara should be able to pop a few big plays over the top of UTSA's secondary, but the Roadrunners' advantage on the ground should allow them to control this game.

UTSA 31, MTSU 21





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (2-0)

With the Roadrunners' home opening squared away, Middle Tennessee comes down to San Antonio for a Friday night battle.

UTSA is finding a lot of success this season with their offense showing various ways to march downfield. I don’t see MTSU stopping that Friday night. I see the Blue Raiders throwing everything they’ve got at UTSA, so the Roadrunners secondary will be in for a lot action.

There will be sporadic scoring with the game put away early.

UTSA 35, MTSU 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (1-1)

The first two games of the Traylor era have gone better than anyone could have expected. Not only is UTSA 2-0 but they are also reaching heights never before reached with Top 25 votes and back-to-back conference players of the week on offense. For the third week in a row UTSA is getting to show off its football team to a national audience. This week, the outlet will be CBS Sports.

The opponent will be different than originally scheduled, as Middle Tennessee takes the place of Memphis. UTSA has a better chance against MTSU than they would have against Memphis. That doesn't mean it will be easy. The Roadrunners will have to play a complete game. If they can combine their first half against Texas State and avoid the mistakes they made against SFA, the Roadrunners should be able to pull out the win. I see it happening and I see UTSA starting conference 1-0 for the first time since 2018.

UTSA 34, MTSU 18





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (2-0)

2-0 under a new coach. This is an exciting time!

This is the week where we begin to find out about UTSA football's new trajectory as a program. Do the players and the staff collectively feel that treading water — i.e. the status quo — is good enough? Or do they want to swim?

If they want to swim, they're going to have to be more disciplined with special teams, penalties, and more. I think they can do it; eight COVID-19 tests in a row with zero positives hints at a high level of discipline that may soon translate to the field. Ultimately, good teams are able to stay focused and excel against lesser-on-paper opponents. This is the first real week (but certainly not the last) where we get to see if the Roadrunners have what it takes to possibly be good.

UTSA 28, MTSU 17





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (2-0)

When you break a 12-game season down into fourths, every 3 games you get a progress report. So that’s exactly how I take this match up with Middle Tennessee State. Its time to show and prove where you are this far into the season: that you’ve been tested and you’re passing.

Middle Tennessee State is the perfect opponent to flex your special players' attributes and show your team’s capabilities. What people may have thought would be displayed versus SFA should be displayed this Friday night. Frank Harris will be special, Sincere McCormick and Joshua Cephus will be special. I feel there will be some big offensive numbers put up. The crown jewel, though, will be the defensive performance by the Roadrunners! As I have it going...

UTSA 41, MTSU 0





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (1-1)

I think we will begin to find out how these Roadrunners really are this Friday night. The Texas State game was the first of the year, so it hard to really gauge a team. SFA was the first home game in a somewhat empty Alamodome against an FCS team that had two weeks to prepare. Now a C-USA team that by all accounts is struggling at the moment comes to the Alamodome on a short week. If UTSA is a "good" team they should roll this Friday night.

I am not too sure how good this Roadrunner squad really is just yet. I do think they pick up the win this Friday.

UTSA 34, MTSU 24



