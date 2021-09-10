Staff Predictions: Lamar

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - (0-1)

With UTSA coming off of their best win in program history, they're in a typical let-down spot as they welcome a struggling FCS program to the Alamodome this week. Just go look up what happened when UTSA came back to San Antonio after beating Baylor the week before in 2017. While the circumstances are ripe for Lamar to keep this game close, I don't think they have the talent or experience to make it a reality. The Cardinals are extremely light and young on both lines, and their option offense will likely struggle to get going with Roadrunners being in the backfield on most plays.

UTSA 42, Lamar 10





Chase Otero - Photog - (1-0)

Beaten up from their biggest win in school history, UTSA gears back up to host Lamar. Unfortunately, UTSA's missing their starting centers; it will be intriguing to watch the position unfold throughout the game. Lamar's offense might give UTSA fits for the first half, however, the Roadrunners are looking to wear down the Cardinals early. I have UTSA clearing their whole bench for this one.

UTSA 42, Lamar 0





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - (0-1)

UTSA is back home this weekend after their big win over Illinois. The Roadrunners welcome a Lamar Cardinals team that knocked off a school called North American University.

The Roadrunners and Cardinals once played each other regularly in basketball with close games throughout the series. The first football game between the two should be decided early. UTSA will be able to wear down the Cardinals and this one could be a showcase for UTSA's depth

My heart has spent the last few days ragging on my brain and my gut for picking against the Roadrunners. This week all three are unanimous.

Give me the Alamo Birds over the Oil Refinery Birds.

UTSA 38, Lamar 0





Burk Frey - Photog - (1-0)

Lamar comes to the Alamodome to face the premier opponent on their 2021 schedule, UTSA. Boy that feels weird. Understand, dear reader, that my involvement with UTSA Athletics comes from a time (mid-2000s) when these two programs were conference mates and relative equals. Thus blow the winds of change.Anyway. In Lamar's previous game against North American a.k.a. LOGO (h/t Jared Kalmus), the Cardinals racked up several touchdowns on inferior competition, primarily via a steady rushing attack from Chaz Ward and James Jones (109 yards / 3 TD combined). They'll have no such luck here until a second-half score spoils the shutout.

UTSA 49, Lamar 7





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - (1-0)

In basketball its called taking off on your strong leg. Your first step sets your direction but your second step is predominantly your strong leg and is the explosive one which controls the heights you’re going to on the dunk. This game is the second step for UTSA and will show what future expectations can be with the completion and style of the victory I predict the Roadrunners to have this week versus Lamar University. So let us all sit back and watch the beginning of how high the Roadrunners can soar.

UTSA 42, Lamar 14





Garrett Wright - Contributor - (0-1)

Lamar will be coming into the Alamodome with their heads held high after racking up 47 points in their last game. Even more impressive, they only allowed 138 total yards. They have a powerful defense but UTSA is a much better opponent so it will be a big test for Lamar.

I think UTSA plays it slowly in the beginning and towards the end of the second, the veterans end up taking over the game and Frank Harris leads UTSA to a 2-0 start.

UTSA 30, Lamar 14





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - (0-1)

Very glad to start my predictions at 0-1 this year. Guess I did not have enough confidence in UTSA, but that is not the case this week! Lamar does not have the top end talent to keep this one close. Things might be tight early but should open up by halftime. You should see some backups by the third quarter.

UTSA 48, Lamar 13



