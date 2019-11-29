Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (8-3)

It's really tough for me to dream up a scenario where UTSA holds their own against the Bulldogs. La Tech is a win away from a divisional championship and will be getting star QB and WR J'mar Smith and Adrian Hardy back from suspension. Both will be hungry to make big plays to will their team to the conference championship. The Roadrunners have taken a downhill slide on defense and don't match up well against the Bulldogs' skilled positions. UTSA always plays poorly in Ruston and I think the trend will continue this week.

La. Tech 44, UTSA 20





Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (7-4)

LA Tech closes out the Roadrunners season as UTSA seeks to throw a wrench in the Bulldog’s plans for a C-USA Championship. The Roadrunners couldn’t get it done at home to FAU, so I don’t expect anything different at Joe Aillet Stadium.

This season really had some highs and lows. I expect UTSA to be crushed this Saturday. Who would have thought we’d be here!?

La. Tech 45, UTSA 14





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (11-0)

Well the long and winding road of the Roadrunners 2019 season has reached its final stop. What a stop it is. I hear Ruston, LA is beautiful this time of year.

What may not be beautiful is Saturday’s game. Louisiana Tech is in a fight with UAB and Southern Miss for the west crown. They also get the return of their quarterback this weekend. UTSA enters as a team looking to build momentum for 2020 by closing out the inaugural decade of football with a win. I don’t see it happening this weekend

La. Tech 33, UTSA 17





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (10-1)

This one looks straightforward. LA Tech returns starting offensive duo J'Mar Smith and Adrian Hardy, and UTSA — despite flashes of productivity — has not shown they can put together an unflawed performance. Over the 2019 season, personal fouls, bad game management, drive-stopping penalties and turnovers, lopsided special teams efforts, and more have all contributed to keeping the Roadrunners from challenging most of their opponents so far.

That trend will continue against a good LA Tech team on the road, leaving UTSA fans with a bad taste in their collective mouth but no coaching changes on the horizon. Bulldogs cover.

La. Tech 41, UTSA 17





Garrett Wright - Staff Writer - Record (7-4)

This is the final week and I think we will see a brilliant effort by the Roadrunners. LA Tech sits high on top of C-USA and rightfully so. It’s the final game day to make a statement that UTSA isn’t going away without a fight. Sure, this season was not amazing but we did see a lot of positives. If this season is any indication on how the running game will look next year, the Roadrunners will be in good shape.

I think this week we will see a lot of guys getting out there and playing like that have nothing to lose. It’ll be a great day for college football.

La. Tech 24, UTSA 21





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (11-0)

And so another disappointing season comes to an end for this program. There were some bright spots, mostly from the young players, but overall you have to say 2019 was more of the same for the Roadrunners.

As for this week, Skip Holtz will do what Skip Holtz likes to do and that is run up the score on UTSA.

The Bulldogs have everything to play for this weekend and what stands in the way is a UTSA team that is already looking towards 2020. The Bulldogs start fast and never look back.

La. Tech 45, UTSA 24



