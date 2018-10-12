BirdsUp.com

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (5-1)

I know, I know, UTSA's offense is terrible. I acknowledge that but let's move past it. Louisiana Tech's offensive line has struggled recently, while UTSA's defense leads the league in tackles for loss. Bulldogs quarterback J'Mar Smith has been awfully inconsistent over the past two years, and rarely reacts well to pocket pressure. That's a good combination for UTSA. I don't think the Roadrunners will score often enough to pull the upset but I like their chances at covering the spread.

Louisiana Tech 23, UTSA 13

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (4-2)

UTSA is turning a lot of heads right now in conference play. The stout defense that UTSA was once known for is finding their groove over the past 3 games. This week poses a great test to the Roadrunners as Louisiana Tech comes to town. I predict the showing of a good UTSA offense this game, something we haven’t seen too much of lately. This coupled with a strong defensive showing, again, will lift the Roadrunners to a tough win.

UTSA 27, Louisiana Tech 17

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (5-1)

The Roadrunners are at the halfway point of their season. UTSA enters their game against Louisiana Tech this weekend sitting at 3-3 but 2-0 in conference. This is the part of the season a lot of experts have predicted that UTSA will fall back to earth and that Louisiana Tech will knock UTSA out of the tie atop the Conference USA West standings.

That might come to pass but something in my gut tells me that UTSA has the confidence (maybe not the offense) to go toe to toe with the Bulldogs. That and the game being in San Antonio as well as Louisiana Tech coming off a loss to UAB gives UTSA a fighter's chance.

If UTSA can beat Louisiana Tech in the turnover battle and the special teams battle they will put themselves in position where the offense just has to do enough. It also helps to have Jared Sackett and Yannis Routsas.

UTSA 20, Louisiana Tech 14

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (4-2)

A team recently described as one of the worst 3-3 teams in the country might not normally have high expectations for the next game. Yet it seems Fate has left the door ever so slightly ajar for a Roadrunner win this weekend; just in time, the UAB defense has demonstrated a blueprint for containing La Tech. It won't be as easy this week, as the Bulldogs have a handful of offensive weapons returning. But clearly it can be done.

UTSA 17, Louisiana Tech 16

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (4-2)

The spread for this game is at 10.5 which is fair I suppose, but I believe that UTSA holds the advantage in certain areas. Being on a 3 game win streak is huge for the Roadrunner because it gives them that needed confidence. This game is also at home in front of some rowdy fans. If UTSA is able to get off to a fast start then I see this being a closer game than the spread predicts. La Tech just come off of a big loss last week to UAB where they were only able to score a single touchdown.

Louisiana Tech 21, UTSA 13

Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (3-0)

The last three weeks have done a great job for the morale of the fan base and for the players. Confidence is contagious and it showed in the performance defensively against Rice. However, what cannot be ignored is how the offense has struggled. They again failed to score a point in the third quarter and let a bad Rice team hang with them longer than they should have. Louisiana Tech is better than any school we've faced in the last three weeks and as much as it pains me to say it, I think they will come out on top.

Louisiana Tech 28, UTSA 13

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (5-1)

Just when you think UTSA’s offense couldn’t play any worse you got last week’s debacle. Unfortunately for the Roadrunners the soft part of the schedule is over. Now they get to play the tops teams in the conference starting with Louisiana Tech this week.

This game comes down to few things in my opinion. UTSA ability or inability to run the ball, pressure by defensive line, and the quarterback(s) efficiency. If UTSA can run the ball, get pressure with their defensive line, while getting efficient quarterback play they’ll have a chance this weekend. Not asking for the offense to be good they just need to be not awful for the defense to carry them. Don’t think it happens.

Louisiana Tech, 24, UTSA 13