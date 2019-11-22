Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (8-2)

Rowdy head helmets are back so I'm picking the Runners in a shocker. UTSA finds a way to win behind big games from McCormick and Narcisse. I have to roll the dice with an upset pick at least once this year!

UTSA 31, FAU 28





Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (7-3)

The season is two games away from ending and the last time I will be stepping into the Alamodome for this decade. Not to mention Rowdy helmets which should at least bring the spread to +17.5 (+21 as I am typing this).

Aside from Fan Appreciation Day at the concession stands, Saturday's game features Senior Day which brings a different type of feeling to the air. Narcisse is feeling the hot hand right now in the season, so I can see McCormick getting extra room to run this week. I predict UTSA squeaks out a win in the end.

UTSA 28, FAU 27





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (10-0)

This weekend the Roadrunners will close out the home portion of the 2019 football season. They get to host a Florida Atlantic team that is fighting to stay alive in the East Division race. Oh yea and the Owls are the second best team in the country for turnover margin so UTSA will have to protect the football like it was the last turkey in the grocery store.

Unfortunately I don't see UTSA holding onto that turkey. The Roadrunners will keep it competitive for much of the game but it will be a key turnover that pushes Florida Atlantic over the top.

FAU 35, UTSA 21





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (9-1)

Another week, another tough test to close out the season as FAU visits the Roadrunners here at home. Last week, we saw a winnable game had everything fallen UTSA's way. But it didn't turn out like that, and in fact, football teams usually don't find sustained success by needing a flawless game in order to beat peer opponents.

I think we see a similar scenario this week — this is a winnable game, for sure, if UTSA plays lights out. The question is how long a team can continue to put itself in that position and expect wins.

Unless everything rolls Blue & Orange, I anticipate a competitive game for the Roadrunners that just isn't quite enough to win.

FAU 34, UTSA 24





Garrett Wright - Staff Writer - Record (7-3)

I wanted to write this prediction and be really positive about the outcome of the game this weekend. I’m not sure I can do that. I do think that Lowell should get the green light to call the plays, throw and take risks. Why not.

Going up against any Lane Kiffin team is a big deal. I think the amount of talent the Roadrunners have in their true freshmen is remarkable. I don’t see UTSA getting wildly blown out. I think it may slip away in the 3rd quarter but it should be pretty competitive up until then.

FAU 30, UTSA 13





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (10-0)

Record wise I think this season has gone as most would have expected. They wau UTSA has gotten here is what can be criticized to some extent. That being said I do think is team has improved in certain aspects. The offense seems to have some life. The young guys have played a prominent role on both sides of the ball which is something you always want to see in a rebuilding team. I think if UTSA closes out strong these last few weeks there are reasons to be optimistic in 2020.

As for this week it will more of the same. UTSA will keep it close in the first half before FAU pulls away early in the fourth quarter.

FAU 34, UTSA 20



