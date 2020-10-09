BirdsUp - Staff Predictions: BYU

Jared Kalmus - Alamodome Audible - Record (3-1)

UTSA faced their toughest opponent last week in UAB, and things only get more challenging for the Roadrunners this week. BYU is a team without any obvious flaws, and their Top 15 ranking reflects that. The Cougars have easily handled some solid football teams this season, so the Roadrunners have their work cut out for them if they want to keep this even remotely close. Let's hope Zakhari Franklin and Sincere McCormick find a way to generate some explosive plays for UTSA to prevent the Roadrunners from getting completely embarrassed.

BYU 42, UTSA 13





Chase Otero - Photog - Record (4-0)

Off to Utah, as the Roadrunners will be facing Brigham Young University for the first time in history. What a time to visit Provo, too, as BYU is looking like one of the best teams in the nation so far.

UTSA continues to have QB woes, as they were forced to use their third and fourth string last week. While I hope for Frank Harris to start to give the Roadrunners a chance at making the score look respectable, his health has to always be first in mind now.

BYU has looked pretty unstoppable through their first four games this year, so UTSA will need to get creative and limit the mistakes on their end if they want to keep it competitive. I expect a lot of learning to be done this Saturday. Might be close in the first quarter, but the final score could be shocking.

BYU 45, UTSA 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (3-1)

UTSA is headed west this weekend to take on BYU. The host Cougars enter the game ranked 15th in the AP Poll. It will be the first time UTSA has played a ranked opponent in four years. This is going to be quite a challenge for the Roadrunners. BYU is leading the country in yards per game and averaging 40 points a game.

The Roadrunners held their own against UAB last week and could have won the game. This weekend, UTSA will need to play a perfect game and hope some bounces go their way. Even then it might not be enough. Great days are ahead of the Roadrunners, but Saturday won't be one of them.

BYU 38, UTSA 13





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (4-0)

UTSA (3-1) heads to BYU (3-0) this Saturday with a Roadrunner quarterback injury away from being a battle of unbeaten teams, but each team's win tally is where the similarities end.

BYU is big, strong, and prolific; the Cougars have a top-10 quarterback, a top-15 running back, a top-5 wide receiver, and a massive O line who have all contributed to three straight games of 45+ points on offense. Meanwhile, excluding one garbage time touchdown, the BYU defense is holding opponents to just about 5 points per game. That kind of production on both ends makes this game a Utah-sized mountain to climb for a very promising but outmatched Roadrunner squad.

Goals for the week: keep everyone healthy, build experience, and give it your best shot. And there's nothing wrong with that.

BYU 37, UTSA 9





Brandon Holland - Staff Writer - Record (4-0)

Last week, the Roadrunners put up a valiant fight versus UAB. They withstood yet another injury at the quarterback position as Josh Adkins broke his collarbone during the opening series. They kept the game close and always within striking range to tie or take the lead. This week, that fight will need to persist and they will need to dig even deeper into the well versus Brigham Young University a.k.a. BYU.

With the starting quarterback up in the air and Rashad Wisdom sitting out a half for a targeting penalty assessed during the UAB game, the cards are stacked against UTSA. They are on the road to face the #15 ranked team in the country that’s undefeated and riding high, averaging 49 points and nearly 600 yards offensively. The Roadrunners will need to hold on tight, 'cause this can get out of hand in a hurry. I predict this week:

BYU 44, UTSA 20





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (3-1)

This game will be about the little victories for UTSA. This BYU is a Power 5 team; do not let the internet tell you otherwise. If UTSA covers the 34-point spread, fans should walk away happy. If the Roadrunners hang around one or two possessions heading into the second half, fans should be elated.

My recommendation for this game is to try and notice the little things that UTSA does well. Is the offensive line holding its own? Is the defensive line being disruptive? Is the secondary holding up? Paying attention to things like that will make your viewing experience a bit more bearable.

BYU 40, UTSA 13



