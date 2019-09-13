Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (2-0)

I keep going back and forth on predicting a huge blowout win for Army or UTSA pulling a shocking upset. I guess I'll settle in the middle. I don't think this Army team is as good as Michigan made them look, or as bad as Rice made them look. UTSA's defensive line will cause Army to play off schedule, but I think the Roadrunners' linebacker unit isn't strong enough to really shut down the Black Knights. Look for Frank Harris to make some big plays against Army's blitzes as the Roadrunners fall just short on Saturday.

Army 17, UTSA 14





Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (2-0)

With last week's painfully long game in the rearview mirror, Army is next up to bring the heat to The Alamodome. However, UTSA comes back home hungry for a season-defining DUB.

This game is definitely one of the coolest events to be hosted by San Antonio. I expect the UTSA defense to show that they can go toe-to-toe with Army. I think UTSA capitalizes from their offensive woes last week and put the pedal to the metal in front of the biggest crowd at The Alamodome this year.

UTSA 28, Army 17





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (2-0)

Much has been told of last week's massacre the Roadrunners suffered in Waco. Time to move on. This weekend an Army team has marched into San Antonio after having split its first two games this season. It's a new challenge for the Roadrunners as Army runs a triple-option offense that was common in the last half of the 20th century but doesn't get run as much in the new millennium.

In order for the Roadrunners to win they will need to use all of their advantages. They will need to get the home crowd going. Another key will be to keep hold of the ball. Probably the most important thing of all will be to keep the Army defense on the field longer than the Black Knights offense. If the Roadrunners can do all of those things they have a good chance of winning.

One thing I can guarantee is that Army won't put 63 points on the Roadrunners. This one will be a lot closer.

Army 23, UTSA 21





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (2-0)

After getting absolutely scrubbed by Baylor, I think it's easy for San Antonians to overlook this momentous occasion. When UTSA started its football program, I remember fans speculating in excited, fevered tones about "wouldn't it be awesome for UTSA to host one of the military academies in the Dome? Hell, wouldn't it be awesome for all of San Antonio?"

Yes it would be.

At the time, playing opponents like Bacone (NAIA) and Minot State (DII), it seemed like a far-off dream, a hopeful wish. Yet under a decade later, here we are hosting Army, a proud program with proud connections to the city of San Antonio. That is special.

I don't normally do this... but my request to fans, particularly San Antonians: enjoy the occasion. Take it all in. Thank a service member. Cheer for your team. We never could have guessed the ups and downs the Roadrunners took to get here, nor can we view what lies ahead. Like many, I'm anxious to see where this program goes, but on Saturday I'll be in the moment.

Army 24, UTSA 13





Garrett Wright - Staff Writer - Record (1-1)

Last week's loss was bad. However, I think Baylor is just that good. Playing at home will give a huge advantage to the Roadrunners and it’ll give Frank Harris a chance to redeem himself. I think they’ll put up a huge fight and they’ll stop Army. It’s all depending on how fast the defense can stop the rush. Even tho Army played well against Michigan, they struggled to put up significant points even with Rice.

UTSA 27, Army 24





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (2-0)

I’ve actually gone back and forth on this one all week. I do not think UTSA is as bad as everyone thinks and I also do not think Army is as good as people think they are.

If UTSA can stay disciplined on defense they will have a shot at winning this one. The offense should be able to move the ball on a non-P5 defense. Frank Harris looked shaky last week after facing his first P5 defense. Look for him to have learned from last week and be back to his week one self this Saturday.

Unfortunately I do not think this UTSA defense has the discipline to contain this Army offense. West Point rolls into the Alamodome in front of a big crowd and takes the day.

Army 17, UTSA 13







