Despite a relatively truncated career at UTSA, Jupe has remained proud of his school and for the opportunity they gave him. He recently took some time to talk about his relationship with the coaching staff, dealing with the elements, and being a perfectionist.

After sitting out his freshman and sophomore years thanks to the NCAA transfer rules at the time and injury, Jupe made an immediate impact as a junior and started for the Roadrunners in nine games that year – including the New Mexico Bowl. As a senior, he was part of a dominant defense and racked up 29 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups.

I followed his high school career, where he was a three-year starter, first-team All District and all-state honorable mention winner as a senior. I was jazzed to see him sign with a power five conference school and was even more excited when he decided to come back home to San Antonio and play for the Roadrunners.

Full disclosure right off the bat – Austin Jupe is my personal, all-time favorite UTSA football player. I enjoyed how smooth he was out there in the defensive backfield, I loved how humble the kid was despite all the ups and downs of his career, and I loved that he graduated from my high school alma mater, East Central High School.

EM: Austin, thanks a bunch for taking the time to talk to me today. The last time we chatted was just after the Pro Day before the Draft. How are you doing these days and what are you up to?





AJ: I'm still trying to do rehab right now. I had to have shoulder and hip surgery after the Pro Day. So, I had been dealing with that for most of the summer and I've still got a couple of doctor's appointments left, but I'm still coming back from that. Hopefully, when I get better I can start working out again and maybe continue playing.





EM: Gotcha, well I hope the injuries get healed up real soon and you can find your way back onto the field. Let's back up a bit though; when did you know that football was something you were good at and could play at a high level?





AJ: Honestly, I never thought I would play college ball until I actually started getting college coaches talking to me. So, I guess you could say high school.





EM: I'm assuming like most kids growing up you played a lot of different spots. At what point did you make the permanent move out to DB?





AJ: My first position was out at defensive end. That was in Pop Warner. In middle school, I played linebacker and then in eighth grade they had me playing out there at safety and corner.





EM: What about you personality-wise made you good at being a DB? I've talked to quite a few of you guys over the years and by and large y'all are all junk talkers. Do you do a lot of jawing out there against the wide receivers?





AJ: Well, it's actually a problem that I don't have that DB short memory. I am a perfectionist and I think that helps me because I try to perfect my craft as being a technician. And that's what it really is all about, especially with the type of defense we played. We didn't play a lot of off-man, we played a lot of man coverage under [former Defensive Coordinator Pete] Golding. It was always about my footwork and my technique. I think that is what really helped me in what I did.

I ran hurdles [in high school] so technique was something that just translated into what I did as a DB. I was really close with Coach Golding and with Coach [Deron] Wilson, who's now the cornerbacks coach. They were a big part of my plan and me getting my technique up.





I was never a talker, not at all. First of all, it gets so crazy out there with the kind of defense we were playing that I never had any time to do anything like that. We had so many different coverages and packages and sub-packages for all the formations.





Immediately, after a play was over I'm looking at the sidelines – especially if I'm on the opposite side of the field – trying to get the call in. So, I had no time to be doing any trash talking – unless the receiver was just getting on my nerves – I would jaw at him. But, that's not me and that's not who I am. I just stay quiet and that seems to bother dudes when they're talking and you don't say nothing back.





EM: I know you didn't start out planning on coming to UTSA after graduating from our shared alma mater of East Central High School. How ultimately was that decision to come back home made?





AJ: Yeah originally I was at Baylor but I had some stuff going on up there and part of me was too young to understand what was going on really. I just felt like UTSA was going to be better and get back home.





I had a prior relationship with [former UTSA Assistant Coach Perry] Eliano too. My high school coach had coached him, so I knew him pretty well and that was another reason that made me go to UTSA.





EM: Coming from a school like Baylor, what were your impressions of the program at UTSA when you got here?





AJ: At first I as skeptical about coming here. I had just left a top program and I was dealing with some injuries too. Plus, there was me just being dumb too. I didn't really embrace being back until I started playing. Coach Wilson and that staff are a big reason why I was successful at UTSA. Just the time and the patience that they put into me, I really appreciate them a lot.





I was surprised at how good a lot of the players were. Especially coming from Baylor where we did have a lot of good guys. Then coming here and seeing all the good guys we had and how good of a team we had despite the record or whatever stigma they have of being a young program. I feel like UTSA has always had really good athletes.





I feel like my junior and senior years, we had two of the most talented teams to come through UTSA and I feel like we should've done a lot more but I'm grateful for what we were able to accomplish.





EM: Let's talk a little bit about those accomplishments. You got to be a part of our first bowl team back in 2016. What was that like and how in the heck were y'all able to deal with the cold?





AJ: Yeah being bowl eligible that first year was my favorite memory at UTSA. We were bowl eligible that next year too, but still being able to have a winning record still meant a lot.





That cold was something else, but Coach Wilson he got us through it. With having morning practices you kind of get used to the cold, but it was extremely cold that day. They took good care of us though and made sure we had the heaters on the sidelines and had them ready. We had plenty of long sleeves and warmer clothes. But, we're football players and we have to adapt to weather and cold conditions. The coaches definitely had us mentally prepared that day for the cold knowing we still had to go out there and perform at our best.





EM: What was your relationship with Coach Wilson like?





AJ: It was really good, Coach Wilson is a true, true man of character. Everything that he harps on us helps us not only on the football field but in real life. Now that I started working, I get a lot of compliments about being a hard worker and stuff and I feel like that attributes to Coach Wilson. He didn't tolerate anything but our best each and every day and I feel like he really molded me and the rest of us players into men. He just made us better as people and like I said, I really appreciate him.





EM: Perfect. Last thing for you Austin, what does being a Roadrunner mean to you?





AJ: It means a lot. I really appreciate the university and everything they've done for us. Even back with Lynn Hickey, she did an amazing job taking care of us. I feel like I can go back to the university anytime that I want and they'll take care of me. From the strength coaches, to the equipment managers, to the coaches, to the trainers, I feel like I just need to make a phone call and I know they'll be there for me.