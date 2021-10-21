Rankedrunners road-trip to Ruston

This year the Bulldogs are 2-4 and 1-1 in Conference USA. Three of their four losses have come in games decided by one score.

Louisiana Tech football has played in eight different conferences, including Conference USA. The Bulldogs won three straight Division II National Championships in the early 70s. Since their first season of football the Bulldogs have compiled an all-time record of 645-474-38. In the years since UTSA began playing football, Louisiana Tech has a record of 80-53.

The Bulldogs joined their first conference in 1915 when they became members of the Louisiana Intercollegiate Athletic Association. In 1921 the school was renamed Louisiana Polytechnic Institute. It would carry that name until 1970 when it took on its current moniker of Louisiana Tech University. The football team moved to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 1925 and would remain there until 1941.

While UTSA has only had football since 2011 and only been a school since 1969, Louisiana Tech has a long history on the gridiron and as a school. Louisiana Tech began in 1894 as the Industrial Institute and College of Louisiana. In 1898 the name changed to Louisiana Industrial Institute. Three years later the school in Ruston fielded its first football team.

UTSA has made five trips to Ruston in the past and lost all five. The most recent trip was in the 2019 season finale. That proved to be the final game with Frank Wilson as head coach of the Roadrunners. Wilson was fired the day after that game.

Last season, the Roadrunners overcame a 13-point deficit with two fourth quarter touchdowns by Sincere McCormick to beat the Bulldogs 27-26. It was just the second time UTSA had defeated Louisiana Tech and the first since 2013 when both were first-year members of Conference USA.

With all of that as backdrop the Roadrunner football team has been preparing this week for a team that historically has had UTSA's number when it comes to football. This weekend the Roadrunners are headed to Ruston to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

On Sunday, they entered the rarified air of the top 25, earning a #24 ranking in the AP Poll and a #25 ranking in the AFCA Coaches Poll. On Monday, the story surfaced that UTSA will be one of six schools departing Conference USA for the greener pastures of the American Athletic Conference.

It has been a whirlwind week for the UTSA Roadrunners. On Saturday, they got their second shutout in 35 days and first over an FBS opponent with a 45-0 win over Rice. That win propelled the Roadrunners to 7-0 and 3-0 in conference for the first time ever.

UTSA will put their 7-0 overall record and 3-0 conference record on the line Saturday evening in Ruston. Louisiana Tech enters with a 2-4 record and 1-1 conference record. The Bulldogs are coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season after they lost by 16 points to a resurgent UTEP squad.

Louisiana Tech's other losses came in week one at Mississippi State, 35-34, week three on a last second hail-Mary against SMU, 39-37 and in week five at NC State, 34-27. The Bulldogs two wins have come in week two against Southeastern Louisiana, 45-42 and in week four against North Texas, 24-17.

Through their six games the Bulldogs are averaging 28.33 points per game and giving up 31 points per game. UTSA enters having scored 270 points through seven games for an average of 38.57 per game. Opponents of UTSA have scored 134 points this season (19.14 per game).

The 270 points scored by the Roadrunners through seven games this season is already the fifth most in any season by a Roadrunner football team. Only the 2015 (271 points), 2013 (307 points), 2020 (339 points) and 2012 (374 points) teams have scored more in a season.

In terms of offense the Roadrunners have 3124 yards of offense (446.3 per game) and given up 2267 yards to opponents (323.9 per game). Louisiana Tech has 2339 yards of offense (389.8 per game) and given up 2747 yards to opponents (457.8 per game).

The Bulldogs yards break down to 1603 passing (267.17 per game) and 736 yards rushing (122.7 per game). UTSA's offense counters with 1864 yards passing (266.29 per game) and 1260 yards rushing (180 per game).

On defense the Roadrunners have given up 1694 yards passing (242 per game) and 573 yards rushing (81.9 per game). The Bulldogs defense has given up 1886 passing (314.33 per game) and 861 yards rushing (143.5 per game).

INDIVIDUAL BATTLES

Two weeks ago the Roadrunners were part of a QB battle in their trip to Western Kentucky. It's possible they find themselves in another one this week in Ruston.

Austin Kendall will be leading the Bulldogs offense. Kendall has completed 103 of his 173 pass attempts for 1342 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kendall has also thrown eight interceptions this year, three of those coming last week at UTEP. The Bulldogs quarterback is also the second leading rusher for the Bulldogs with 189 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries.

Frank Harris leads the Roadrunners with 139 completions out of 203 attempts for 1600 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harris has thrown three interceptions this year but his 14 touchdowns are tied for 17th among all quarterbacks in the NCAA FBS level. Harris has also run the ball a few times this season, compiling 211 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries.

Both Harris and Kendall have a wealth of receivers to throw to on Saturday night.

For Harris it is the trio of Joshua Cephus, DeCorian Clark and Zakhari Franklin. Cephus has made himself a favored target and leads the Roadrunner receivers in receptions (46) and yards (520). Cephus and Clark share the lead for touchdowns with five apiece. Clark also has 419 yards on 27 catches. Franklin has caught 40 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns.

On the other side, Louisiana Tech has four receivers with at least 200 yards receiving this year. Smoke Harris leads the Bulldogs with 284 yards on 30 catches and has scored one touchdown. Tre Harris has a team-high three touchdowns and 279 yards on 21 catches. Bub Means has 254 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches. Samuel Emilus is the fourth Bulldog with 200 yards receiving. Emilus has caught 13 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

The Roadrunner ground game begins and ends with Sincere McCormick. McCormick was the hero last year against Louisiana Tech as he scored both touchdowns in the fourth quarter of that comeback victory. This season McCormick has 778 yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries.

Louisiana Tech's leading rusher this season is Marcus Williams Jr. Williams Jr. has run for 354 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries.

SPECIAL TEAMS AND TURNOVERS

If Saturday's contest comes down to special teams both teams will feel good about their chances. In the punting game the Bulldogs' Cesar Barajas has 29 punts for 1222 yards. Barajas has landed 13 of his punts inside opponents' 20-yard lines. UTSA's Lucas Dean has 25 punts for 1108 yards and has downed 10 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

The Roadrunners have the nation's leading punt returner in Sheldon "Sticks" Jones. Jones's 249 yards on 19 punt returns gives him one more yard than the second best returner in the FBS level. Louisiana Tech's punt return duties have been handled by Smoke Harris. Harris has returned 11 punts for 125 yards.

Both teams have consistent kickers as well. Louisiana Tech's Jacob Barnes has made eight of 10 field goal attempts this season. Barajas has also attempted a field goal this season but his kick was no good. UTSA has Hunter Duplessis handling the kicking duties. Duplessis has made 12 of 16 attempts this season. Everett Ornstein has made one field goal so far this season.

When it comes to turnovers the Roadrunners enter with a plus-seven differential. UTSA has thrown three interceptions and lost four fumbles on offense. The Roadrunner defense has 14 takeaways this season, six interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

The Bulldogs have a plus-two differential. Louisiana Tech has thrown eight interceptions and lost two fumbles on offense. On defense, Louisiana Tech has four interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.